Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Wife Amy Reveal the Items They Regret Purchasing

Dale Earnhardt Jr. may boast a $300 million net worth, but even NASCAR royalty isn’t immune to buyer’s remorse. On a recent episode of Bless Your Heart, the Earnhardt couple swapped stories about the purchases they’d rather forget, and, predictably, Dale Jr.’s misstep came in the form of an ill-fated energy drink experiment.

Advertisement

When asked about items they regretted spending money on, Amy Earnhardt was quick to bring up a sticky situation involving their daughter, Isla, when Amy bought her cotton candy and regretted it as soon as she walked out of the store.

However, now it’s still in the refrigerator in the garage, and Amy has not let Isla have it. She confessed that sometimes she gives in at the checkout line to avoid a meltdown, only to hide the treat once they get home. Other than that, she insisted, she hasn’t splurged on anything major she’s come to regret.

Dale Jr., however, had a more embarrassing tale. “I bought this drink. I bought this like energy drink that I didn’t like. A buddy of mine told me about it. He’s like, ‘Hey man, you should try this.’ And I bought it, and I’m like, I got a case because I was like, ‘Oh, I had to order it.’ So, my guy, he likes it. I’m sure it’s great.'”

He smiled at the memory, admitting the excitement of trying something new quickly fizzled out.

“I drank one of them, and I was like, ‘Damn, I got all this crap. It’s miserable. I can’t drink this…’ Cuz you get excited and you’re like, ‘Yeah, I want to try this. It’s going to be awesome.’ And it came, and I drank one, and I was like, ‘Yeah, I can’t drink no more of this. This is terrible,” he continued.

That wasn’t the only time the NASCAR legend’s wallet took a hit. Dale Jr. had previously also confessed that he once thought spending money on formal gowns was a waste, at least until his sister, Kelley Earnhardt Miller, and wife Amy reminded him that his daughters might wear them someday.

After that, he supposed it might be fair, but reflecting on his initial reaction, Junior described himself as “foolish” for being taken aback by the price.

Despite the occasional splurge gone wrong, the Earnhardts seem to keep their spending down-to-earth. Between Amy’s hidden cotton candy and Dale Jr.’s case of undrinkable energy drinks, clearly even multimillionaires have their fair share of what was I thinking? moments.

And judging by how easily Junior laughs at himself, there are probably a few more impulse buys tucked away somewhere in that sprawling garage, unopened, untouched, and waiting for another story on the next podcast episode.