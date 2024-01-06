Martin Truex Jr. Closest to Breaking Jeff Gordon’s Incredible NASCAR Record. Is It Possible?

LONG POND, PA – JULY 24: Martin Truex Jr ( 19 Joe Gibbs Racing DeWalt Toyota) and Joey Logano ( 22 Team Penske Verizon Frontline Ford) during driver introductions prior to the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series M&M™S Fan Appreciation 400 on July 24, 2022 at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire) AUTO: JUL 24 NASCAR Cup Series M&M™S Fan Appreciation 400 Icon2207246663

Of the many great records Jeff Gordon surpassed and created in his illustrious career in NASCAR, one of the most unbelievable ones would be his record for most consecutive starts in the Cup Series. From November 15, 1992, to November 22, 2015, Gordon started in 797 races. However, one current NASCAR driver could break Gordon’s record.

At least theoretically.

That driver is Martin Truex Jr., who is currently on a streak of 649 consecutive starts, standing 148 races away from equalling Gordon’s record, and 149 from breaking it. But in order to do that, Truex would have to run in the Cup Series for 5 more full-time seasons, considering there’s 36 races per season. And this is where things get tricky.

Because Truex’s future in the sport is not very long. In fact, it was heavily speculated in the last season only that he wouldn’t return for 2024. Of course, he signed an extension, and he is set to return for one more year.

But after that, who knows?

It’s also worth mentioning that next to Truex in the list of most consecutive starts of current NASCAR drivers is Joey Logano with 541 starts. The 2x Cup champion is 251 starts away from breaking Gordon’s record, which would mean that he too would have to remain in the Cup Series, and start in every race for almost 7 straight seasons.

Now this is something that could happen, considering Logano is only 33 years old, and he signed a long-term deal to remain at Team Penske not that long ago.

If not Martin Truex Jr., then maybe Joey Logano?

Joey Logano, who joined Team Penske in 2013, signed a long-term contract extension back in 2022. Although it wasn’t specified how long this new deal would keep Logano with Penske, the #22 driver was thrilled with his extension.

“Since taking over the No. 22 car at Team Penske, I’ve had the opportunity to accomplish so many of my dreams both on and off the track,” Logano said in a team release. “For the last 10 years, Roger has provided me the resources to be competitive, a team that stands behind me and leadership that is second to none.”

“I’m excited to be continuing our relationship together so we can keep focusing on winning races, more championships and doing what we do for many years to come.”

So considering hiss age, his current form, the state of his contract, and his ambition to win more races and more championships, there could be a point in the future where Joey Logano breaks Jeff Gordon’s longstanding record.

Because the prospect of Truex doing that seems highly unlikely.