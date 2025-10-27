“Not Surprised But He Has Exceeded Expectations:” Christopher Bell Reviews Chase Briscoe’s First Season With JGR

Chase Briscoe has raised the bar this season, delivering the finest stretch of his Cup career yet. During his four-year stint with Stewart-Haas Racing, he reached the playoffs twice, collecting two victories, one at Phoenix and another at Darlington last year. His best season finish came in 2022, when he placed ninth in points, before slipping to 14th the following year.

But in his rookie campaign with Joe Gibbs Racing, following SHR’s shutdown, Briscoe has found another chance with JGR. Driving the No. 19 Toyota, he’s won three races, one in the regular season at Pocono and two more in the playoffs at Darlington and Talladega, far surpassing expectations, even those of his teammate Christopher Bell.

The transition to JGR wasn’t seamless. Briscoe admitted early on that he struggled to adapt to the team’s data-heavy systems and stringent processes. The pressure mounted, but his win at Pocono cracked the code. The win at the Tricky Triangle served as a turning point, reigniting his confidence and setting him on a postseason surge that carried him straight into the Championship 4.

When asked after Martinsville if Briscoe’s success had surprised him, Bell, who fell just short of the title round, didn’t hesitate. “I’m not surprised, but certainly he has exceeded expectations. I think that’s fair to say. And, I’m super proud of him and even James and that entire group.”

“Like they it’s been awesome to see them come into their own, and they’ve really, if you bet you they’d be in the running for most improved, year after year, and even from the beginning of the year to where they are today. So they’ve just done a great job of putting it all together and executing races and putting themselves in position,” he added.

Next, statistically, the finale race at Phoenix hasn’t been Briscoe’s stronghold. His best finish at the desert oval remains a fourth place in 2022; his other appearances barely cracked the top 25. Even earlier this year, he slipped to 35th in the spring race.

But momentum can make all the difference, and if the #19 driver carries the fire from Talladega into the finale, while keeping mechanical gremlins at bay, he might just turn the tables on November 2.