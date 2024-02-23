Martin Truex Jr. Retirement Update: “I Can See That” NASCAR Driver Makes Big Revelation

Ever since Martin Truex Jr. let talks of a possible retirement slip his mouth a few years back, he has been surrounded with questions of when. The 43-year-old driver has achieved almost everything there is to in NASCAR and is currently speeding into his 19th full-time season. Still going strong on the track, could a second championship in 2024 finally get him to make the call and drop the wheel?

Answering the question on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Truex Jr. agreed that it wouldn’t be a bad way to go. “I’d be okay with that. I can see myself doing that,” he said. The 2023 season was a massive opportunity missed out on after he stumbled in the postseason trying to find a title. Heading into 2024, he does want to set that right and see his form continue till the finale in Phoenix.

There is little doubt that retiring on the back of a Cup Series championship would be a dream come true for any NASCAR top star. However, Truex Jr. might not yet have his eyes set on the end line. He acknowledged on the radio that throwing in talks of retirement were just some “games” that he played.

While he considers himself to not be good at making such big decisions, he mentioned to NASCAR earlier this month that he was just not yet done building his legacy in the sport.

A work in progress: Martin Truex Jr. is not done with his career

The Joe Gibbs Racing star found himself in a conversation with NASCAR before the 66th running of the Daytona 500. It was his 20th time racing in the event, making him look back at all the time that had passed since his debut. When questioned on how he wanted his legacy to be remembered when he does eventually hang up the boots, he said that he wanted people to know that he tried doing things the right way.

In his words, “I mean, I don’t know if that’s a big deal or if it’s not a big deal, but I always try to treat people with respect, the way I would want to get treated and do things the right way on the race track, and just be a good teammate, be a good part of a team and be someone that’s fun to be around.”

When pressed for a comment on his candidacy for a Hall of Fame induction, he continued, “I try not to get too caught up in it, and I’m still writing my history. So I’d like to add some more things to it to hopefully get in there the first try.” At 43 years of age, Truex Jr. has lifted motorsports to a taller platform through his accomplishments. A 2024 championship should add more color to his impact.