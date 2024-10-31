NASCAR Throwback: When Donald Trump Took His Armoured Presidential Limo for a Spin Around Daytona

Feb 16, 2020; Daytona Beach, Florida, USA; The car containing President Donald Trump crosses the start finish line as he drives on the apron of the track prior to the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

NASCAR and Donald Trump have enjoyed a sound relationship over the years. In May 2024, he became the first sitting or former President to grace Charlotte Motor Speedway with his presence. However, it wasn’t the first time Trump attended a NASCAR event.

Advertisement

Trump also supported the sport in 2020 — the election year — when he took the iconic Presidential black limousine “the Beast” for a ceremonial lap around the Daytona International Speedway. The visit marked him as the second president to witness the Daytona 500, following in the footsteps of George W. Bush, who was the first sitting president to do so back in 2004.

During the 2020 Daytona 500, Trump also took on the role of grand marshal, cueing drivers with the iconic “start your engines” command. However, the event saw its first rain delay since 2012, dampening spirits at NASCAR’s season opener.

Just after Trump’s motorcade completed a ceremonial lap around the two-and-a-half-mile track, the skies opened up, leading to a brief but disruptive downpour.

The presidential limousine had barely exited Daytona International Speedway when the first drops fell, sending drivers scurrying back to pit road. The race’s start was already delayed by 13 minutes to accommodate Trump’s parade lap.

Then as the evening progressed, NASCAR officials attempted to restart the race at around 6:40 pm, hopeful to squeeze in more laps before another wave of rain. Some drivers reappeared, but a more severe downpour ultimately led to the race being postponed.

Amidst the delay, Trump seized the moment to snap photos with fans and a host of drivers, who had been whisked from the pre-race briefing for private introductions.

Trump came back to the NASCAR track; showers followed him again

Trump’s return to the NASCAR circuit brought with it an all-too-familiar scene of showers and thunder, echoing his previous appearance. At this year’s Coca-Cola 600, the event welcomed the former president and presumptive Republican nominee, only to see the skies open up yet again.

The race was prematurely halted with 151 laps left, following a rain delay of over two hours. Christopher Bell was announced the winner, who led a dominant 90 laps to win his eighth career Cup Series win and his first Coca-Cola 600.

Kyle Larson, on the other hand, faced a unique challenge, having returned after competing in the Indy 500 earlier that day.

Unfortunately, the weather’s intervention at both places meant Larson arrived to find the race already paused at Charlotte, and the continued adverse conditions ultimately scuppered his ambitious double-duty day without a chance to compete.