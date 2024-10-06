“Nobody Does That”: Talladega Pole Sitter Michael McDowell on FRM Owner’s Commitment to NASCAR

In his final year at Front Row Motorsports, Michael McDowell is seeing a lot of drama unfold. FRM and 23XI Racing recently sued NASCAR over alleged antitrust violations.

Advertisement

Neither team accepted the new charter agreement that NASCAR had come up with. The respective owners claim that the Cup Series has become monopolistic in which the teams struggle to break even while the organizers allegedly line their pockets.

Some drivers may be uncomfortable in a situation like this but not Michael McDowell. He has been with FRM and team owner Bob Jenkins since 2018 and has a lot of respect for the man and the organization. There are certain things about the case that he cannot speak about in public but he expressed support for his boss recently in a media interaction.

According to the veteran, Jenkins has proven how dedicated he is to the sport over the years he has been involved with it.

“He probably wouldn’t mind me saying this but he has spent millions and millions and millions and millions and millions of his own dollars to be in this sport and to be competitive. Nobody does that unless they’re insane or super passionate. Bob is very passionate. He’s passionate about this sport,” the 39-year-old said.

McDowell has a lot of love for Front Row but this is his final year with the team. He will join Spire Motorsports on a multi-year contract next season. The split with FRM is seemingly amicable with both parties ready to say their farewells after a memorable seven seasons together.

McDowell stands firmly with his current team owner in lawsuit

The driver of the #34 Ford Mustang received an email stating the things he could and could not speak regarding the lawsuit. While he was not able to indulge in the details, there is no doubt as to whose side he is on.

Team owners invest a lot of their hard-earned money into making race teams competitive in the Cup Series and expect a certain return on that investment at some point. If the organizers make it hard for teams to break even, then the owners’ frustration is understandable.

“I can’t answer your question all the way but I can answer it enough to know that there is not a team in the garage, and quote me on this, that is more efficient than Front Row Motorsports. Not one team. There is nobody spending what we spend and performing how we perform. Nobody. And if he has to spend his own money, there is a problem,” McDowell added.

The lawsuit will be the main topic of conversation for several days to come. There are no signs of either party backing off. It will be interesting to see if NASCAR gives in to FRM and 23XI’s demands or if the teams fold and sign the new charter deal that others have already agreed upon.