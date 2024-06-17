“Means a Lot to My Mom”: Ryan Blaney Wins Inaugural NASCAR Iowa Cup Race, Completes Nationwide Series Trifecta

The wait is finally over for the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion. Ryan Blaney solidified his spot in the 2024 postseason playoffs with a decisive win at Iowa Speedway this Sunday. The Team Penske driver became the first driver in the history of the sport to have won at the venue in all three nationwide series.

The #12 Ford Mustang driver won at Iowa in the Truck Series in 2012 and in the Xfinity Series in 2015 prior to his latest win at the 7/8 mile-long track. The defending champion led a career-high 201 laps of the event to take the checkered flag after starting P2.

Truck. Xfinity. Cup. Ryan Blaney is the FIRST DRIVER to win at Iowa Speedway in all three series. 🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/1FL5xdD6SL — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) June 17, 2024

“What a cool way to win here. This place means a lot to me and means a lot to my mom. We had a lot of people here tonight cheering us on, so they willed us to that one. Overall, I really appreciate the whole 12 boys. I mean, our car was really fast all night and we got a little bit better through the night and two tires was a good call there,” he said after the race as per NBC.

Ryan Blaney’s most recent win came after the #12 crew’s decision of a two-tire stop during the final caution of the event. This allowed the driver to keep Hendrick Motorsports’ William Byron at bay during the final stages of the race.

Ryan Blaney’s crew chief pulled off a strategic masterstroke

Strategy was one of the biggest elements of the NASCAR Cup race this weekend. The team was seen adapting to the partially repaved track on the fly throughout the weekend.

Blaney’s crew chief Jonathan Hassler made the crucial race-winning decision with a two-tire stop where a lot of drivers took four tires. HMS driver William Byron was seen taking four tires on pit road, trading track position for fresher rubber. However, the advantage of four tires versus two on a track where overtaking was expected to be difficult was negligible.

“Watching the tire wear all through the event. Like I said, tires weren’t really wearing a whole lot. I certainly felt like we weren’t in jeopardy of failing a tire by doing two. I know maybe we left a little bit of speed on the table. I was confident we’d be able to get the lead. That obviously outweighed in terms of speed,” he said as per Speedway Digest.

Ryan Blaney will be looking forward to sustaining his playoffs run this year, attempting to defend his first Cup Series title.