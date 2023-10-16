“On Paper It Was a Good Day but..” Kyle Larson Thinks They Are Still Not the Best Team Left Despite Vegas Win

Kyle Larson sits in the Arrow McLaren pit box Thursday, May 18, 2023, during the third day of practice for the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Larson will be driving for Arrow McLaren in the 2024 Indianapolis 500.

What a week Kyle Larson has had. He won the High Limit championship, then flew through his Rookie Orientation Test for next year’s INDY 500, and then capped it all off with a ticket in the final 4 at Phoenix with a win in Las Vegas. However, Larson is still not convinced they’re 100%, at least not in NASCAR.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver opened up on the true state of the #5 team after their win at Vegas. Larson also revealed what his mindset will be heading into the next two races in the playoffs now that he has his final 4 spot confirmed.

Kyle Larson presses on the need to improve despite Vegas win

After the race in Las Vegas which he won by mere inches, Larson told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio something was missing in their day despite their trip to the victory lane. “On paper it was a great day but there’s still room for us to improve on our car a little bit,” he said.

“I thought there was a couple guys who were just as good if not better than we were so you can always take bits & pieces from each race no matter how good or bad it goes and try to improve upon what you did.”

Larson claimed he was “obviously happy” with the result and the state of his season. But with that, he doesn’t want to get complacent and settle in too much. Instead, he wants to go out there and “keep pushing for the wins.”

This prompted the reporter to ask Larson what his mindset would be heading into Homestead and Martinsville.

Larson still aiming for everything at Homestead & Martinsville

Speaking about his mindset for next weekend’s race in Miami, Kyle Larson pointed to how good Homestead has been for them in the past. “We’d love to go there and win the stages and win the race again. That’s our plan again for this weekend coming up,” he claimed, and rightly so. Larson has finished four times inside the top 5 and won once on that track.

But the same isn’t the case with Martinsville, and Yung Money knew. “Martinsville, we won there earlier this year but obviously I know it’s a tough track for me but we’d love to go there and have a good run,” he added.

With that said, Kyle Larson emphasized that their focus will be on Phoenix and getting another championship, which could very well happen if things go for him, the way they have in this last week.