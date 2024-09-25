What Is the Dale Earnhardt Jr. Scholarship?

Students from various schools and universities have been directly benefiting from Dale Earnhardt Jr’s retirement since 2017. When the two-time Xfinity Series champion hung up his boots, the top brass of the Bristol Motor Speedway decided to honor his legacy with the Dale Earnhardt Jr. Scholarship.

Advertisement

The program gives selected students a one-time payment of $2,088 that covers a big part of their educational expenses. This year was no different as the winners were joined by Junior ahead of the Xfinity Series race at the track.

The scholarship went to Trea’zur Cassidy of Science Hill High School, Jonson City, Tennessee, and Hannah Kelsheimer of the University of Northwestern Ohio (UNOH). The scholarship is awarded to students from select schools and universities and certain guidelines need to be followed. As per the official website, students must be pursuing a career in automotive technology, hospitality, and tourism or communication and broadcasting. Good standing with the institution also plays a big role in who wins.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Scholarship winners meet the legend during Food City 300 pre-race ceremonies: The 2024 Dale Earnhardt Jr. Scholarship winners — Trea’zur Cassidy and Hannah Kelsheimer — had a special moment during… https://t.co/sDYvY6y9gq #SpeedwayNews #bristolmotorspeedway pic.twitter.com/8XPKD4Kdx5 — Speedway Digest (@speedwaydigest) September 21, 2024

Over the years, several students have won this award, the most coming from UNOH. It’s a brilliant initiative taken by those in charge of the Bristol Motor Speedway as it motivates students to work for something and be recognized by one of the greatest NASCAR drivers of all time. They even get a chance to see Junior race, which he did again this year in the Food City 300.

The JR Motorsports owner started the race from P13 and drove a fantastic race to finish P7. Despite not racing full-time for seven years, the skill and race craft is still very much intact. “I had a lot of fun out there tonight. Just to still be able to run up front and compete with these young guys is special for me. I know one day I’m not going to be able to do that. These kids are just so good,” he said after the race.

The 49-year-old’s involvement with the sport at such a level despite being retired is truly something to admire. His love for and contribution to motorsports have earned him fans and admirers around the globe and he continues to win hearts on and off the race track.