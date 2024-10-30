‘Michael Jordan Is in the Trenches’: How the NBA Legend Is Different From Other Celebrity Team Owners

Michael Jordan proved his incredible leadership abilities on Sunday. The NBA legend saw his Cup Series team, 23XI Racing, secure a Championship 4 spot by winning the Round of 8 race in Homestead-Miami.

Advertisement

Tyler Reddick, who reached victory lane, mentioned that he was “honored” to reward Jordan with the result. This treatment begs the question — what makes him different as a team owner?

Jordan began 23XI Racing along with racing veteran Denny Hamlin in 2021. The team has reached the pinnacle of the sport in just its fourth year of operation. A few key factors have made this quick ascent possible. Perhaps the most important of them is Jordan’s rock-solid mentality and heightened involvement with the team and its employees.

Reddick and his teammate Bubba Wallace have often noted throughout these past few years that he is often present in the race shop and motivates them before crucial races.

This is precisely what celebrity team owners before him failed to do. Former crew chief and current Fox analyst Larry McReynolds discussed this in a recent episode of NASCAR Daily Overtime.

He said, “We’ve seen a lot of celebrities in sports. Stars over the years. You’ve seen [them] come in and be a part of an ownership of a Cup Series team. But they were non-existence. You never saw them. You’d hear their name.”

“Michael Jordan is there in the trenches with those race teams every single week and you could tell just how elated he was to see that car get that win yesterday [Sunday].”

Jordan’s words to Reddick in Homestead-Miami

The basketball superstar watched Reddick burst his way to the intermediate track’s victory lane and give form to the dream that he has held for nearly half a decade. His joy knew no bounds when he spotted the driver after the race. He ran up to him for a tight embrace and said, “Yeah baby! Yeah! Good job kid, man good job!”

He later added to the press, “The little kid drove his a** off. I’m proud of him … He just let go and he just went for it. I’m glad. I’m glad. We needed it.” His words make his involvement and enthusiasm rather apparent. All that’s left for him and Reddick to do now is win one more race, in Phoenix.

Jordan won his 1993 NBA championship in the valley. More than 30 years later, the city could gift him a NASCAR Cup Series championship. The season finale is scheduled to run on November 10. But before then, a visit to Martinsville is pending for the final race of the Round of 8.