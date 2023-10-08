“Might Be Ugly”: Kyle Busch Ahead of Do-Or-Die Playoff Race

During the early part of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, there were high hopes regarding Kyle Busch’s dream to be able to fight for his third championship. He had showcased good form with three wins to his name in the regular season.

Advertisement

However, things started to look a little wonky after he entered the playoffs. All this while he had been playing the points game to advance through each round of the playoffs. But with the race at Charlotte being the elimination point ahead of the round of eight, the RCR driver finds himself with a 26-point deficit to the cut-off.

Speaking ahead of the race at the Roval, Busch shared his train of thought regarding the upcoming race. He elaborated on how good their road course package had been and how he aimed to make the most of it.

Advertisement

Kyle Busch shares his thoughts ahead of the crucial playoff race at the Roval

As per the RACER, Busch mentioned, “I think as much as the Roval is a wild card, it probably fits the best for us, It’s better than going to a Martinsville or something where we know that might be ugly.”

He later added, “But the road course stuff has been really good, and we’ve tweaked it and tuned on it a little bit. They had a really good package and baseline to start with, so hopefully it just works well for us.”

With several players below and just above the cutline separated by not a lot, the elimination race at the Roval is sure to be incredible. If Busch intends to make the next round, he’d have to try his best to stay out of any on-track mishaps.

Busch working on fixing his driving style with the Next Gen car

A couple of weeks ago while at Texas, Busch wrecked out, losing out on several playoff points. Soon after that wreck had taken place, the RCR driver spoke about changing his driving style in order to stop such mistakes from repeating themselves.

Advertisement

Although he might not have had a lot of time to change his driving in these few races, going into this weekend’s race it is crucial for him to be able to secure a win. Not that he would absolutely require one to make it to the round of eight, but he would have to rely on other drivers wrecking out in that case.

At the moment, Busch finds himself last in the 12 playoff drivers trying to get into the round of eight. But with a good enough qualifying on Saturday and decent overall road course performance in the past, RCR will hope to see him gun for the win if such an opportunity arises on Sunday.