Missing Out on NASCAR Title by a Whisker, William Byron Lays Down the One Aspect That Can Change His Fortunes

Srijan Mandal
|Published November 08, 2023

Jul 22, 2023; Long Pond, Pennsylvania, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver William Byron looks on during practice and qualifying for the HighPoint.com 400 at Pocono Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

The championship four race saw Ryan Blaney and William Byron exchange the lead several times throughout the race. But ultimately it was the Team Penske driver who prevailed and won the championship. However, despite losing out on the championship, Byron remained positive with the season he had.

He also appreciated and felt proud of his team’s efforts, adding how they managed to communicate well with each other. But there was one aspect that the Hendrick Motorsport driver felt could be improved heading into the next season.

Speaking about that, Byron mentioned, “I feel like all that stuff can just go up a notch. Hopefully, we just have a bit more speed at certain tracks that we know are important.”

“It stinks to come up short. I’d like to think we’re going to be back in this position and we’re going to have more shots at it. We just have to keep working,” concluded the Hendrick Motorsport driver.  

Byron’s overview and tracks where he did not have good finishes

Throughout the season, William Byron aced the field with six wins to his name. However, not every race was this good for the HMS driver. There were tracks where he did not end up performing all so well. Track like Daytona, Fontana, Atlanta, Richmond, Martinsville. New Hampshire, Richmond, and Michigan were some of the places where he failed to score a top 20.

Of course, it would not be possible to expect him to perform exceptionally well in all races throughout the schedule. There are going to be problems and issues that will erupt unexpectedly. But the one thing that they do have in control would be the overall pace and package of the car across different types of track types.

Despite the few losses he had, Byron did exceptionally well finishing third in the championship with 5033 points overall, 15 top fives, and 21 top 10s as well as nine stage wins. All in all, Byron had a successful season and if this momentum continues into the next season with the aid of a faster car, he could perhaps make it to the championship four once again.

About the author

Srijan Mandal is a Senior NASCAR Journalist at The Sportsrush with a wealth of experience and expertise in the world of motorsports.

