“Moving in the Right Direction”: Kurt Busch Praises NASCAR After “Hollywood Story Style” Accident Ended His Career

Srijan Mandal
|Published August 27, 2023

Aug 26, 2023; Daytona Beach, Florida, USA; Kurt Busch address s the media after announcing his retirement prior to the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Things had been going well for Kurt Busch in the NASCAR Cup Series career when everything came to a violent stop in the 2022 season. An incident at Pocono made the 23XI Racing driver sit out the rest of the season after concussion-like symptoms. Later that, year Busch announced that he would be retiring from full-time racing since his health did not permit him to race anymore.

This week, as NASCAR headed to Daytona, Busch once again held a press conference, announcing his complete retirement from the sport altogether. While speaking with the media during this time, he had been asked if he was happy with how NASCAR had been addressing some of the driver safety regarding head injuries lately. Busch was swift to respond with nothing but praises towards the organization.

Kurt Busch talks positively regarding NASCAR’s efforts toward driver safety

At the press conference, Busch was asked about his observations on NASCAR working toward ensuring driver safety in the sport.

Busch responded, “It’s kind of a Hollywood story-style ending, so to speak. I was going for pole on my last race. Going out on top, and yes, I think NASCAR is doing all of the right things to improve the safety of the car. And made quick prompt changes after collecting data on my incident and many others.”

“It’s always something in life where you are trying to improve things and make it better for everyone. I think NASCAR and the teams and the collaboration that I see between in the DAC, the RTA, NASCAR, everyone is moving in the right direction.”

What was the reason behind Kurt Busch announcing his retirement?

Apparently, his reason to quit the competition altogether was not just a single one, but in fact, multiple obstacles emerging together. While speaking at the press conference, Busch mentioned, “It’s not one moment that’s led to this. It’s a few different factors, and my body is having a battle with Father Time.”

He added, “I’ve had arthritis ever since I can remember. My gout has flared up so much that I can barely walk on some days. Just pushing to get through physical therapy and to continue the workouts.”

The 2004 Cup Series champion also stated that he had been having problems with walking even before his life-changing wreck at Pocono. He further mentioned that he was happy and complacent and that there was nothing that he looked back at and regretted about racing in the top flight of American Stock car racing.

Srijan Mandal is a Senior NASCAR journalist at The Sportsrush. Throughout his career, he has expertly crafted and contributed over a thousand articles to several prominent platforms. Notably, also on his own publication, Marble Chicane. Srijan's passion for racing was sparked at an early age, and over the years, it has only amplified. His interests are broad and encompass all types of motorsports, including but not limited to NASCAR, Formula 1, IndyCar, WRC, WEC, and IMSA. However, Srijan's relationship with racing isn't confined to his writing. He actively competes in professional open-wheel simulation racing, with 88 as his racing number. Though, mostly confined to GT Endurance classes, he also ventures into open-wheel sim racing from time to time. Srijan also exhibits his artistic flair, which is evident in his music production endeavors. His music has been published on prominent streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music, where he is recognized by his pseudonym "Lunaprism". Moreover, his refined taste extends into the world of fine art. He operates an online art gallery, specializing in the curation and sale of exquisite Indian art pieces.

