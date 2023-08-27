“Moving in the Right Direction”: Kurt Busch Praises NASCAR After “Hollywood Story Style” Accident Ended His Career

Things had been going well for Kurt Busch in the NASCAR Cup Series career when everything came to a violent stop in the 2022 season. An incident at Pocono made the 23XI Racing driver sit out the rest of the season after concussion-like symptoms. Later that, year Busch announced that he would be retiring from full-time racing since his health did not permit him to race anymore.

This week, as NASCAR headed to Daytona, Busch once again held a press conference, announcing his complete retirement from the sport altogether. While speaking with the media during this time, he had been asked if he was happy with how NASCAR had been addressing some of the driver safety regarding head injuries lately. Busch was swift to respond with nothing but praises towards the organization.

Kurt Busch talks positively regarding NASCAR’s efforts toward driver safety

At the press conference, Busch was asked about his observations on NASCAR working toward ensuring driver safety in the sport.

Busch responded, “It’s kind of a Hollywood story-style ending, so to speak. I was going for pole on my last race. Going out on top, and yes, I think NASCAR is doing all of the right things to improve the safety of the car. And made quick prompt changes after collecting data on my incident and many others.”

“It’s always something in life where you are trying to improve things and make it better for everyone. I think NASCAR and the teams and the collaboration that I see between in the DAC, the RTA, NASCAR, everyone is moving in the right direction.”

What was the reason behind Kurt Busch announcing his retirement?

Apparently, his reason to quit the competition altogether was not just a single one, but in fact, multiple obstacles emerging together. While speaking at the press conference, Busch mentioned, “It’s not one moment that’s led to this. It’s a few different factors, and my body is having a battle with Father Time.”

He added, “I’ve had arthritis ever since I can remember. My gout has flared up so much that I can barely walk on some days. Just pushing to get through physical therapy and to continue the workouts.”

The 2004 Cup Series champion also stated that he had been having problems with walking even before his life-changing wreck at Pocono. He further mentioned that he was happy and complacent and that there was nothing that he looked back at and regretted about racing in the top flight of American Stock car racing.