“My Family Was Split”: Alex Bowman Reveals How Difficult Family Affairs Helped Him Learn About Money Growing Up

Alex Bowman, currently steering his team at the 2025 Chili Bowl Nationals and soon to return to NASCAR’s top tier with the new season just around the corner, recently delved into his personal life during an interview with Ally. Reflecting on his childhood, he shared insights into how his early experiences shaped his perspective on life with one of his most well-known sponsors in the Cup Series.

When probed about his earliest recollections of money, Bowman recounted the stark contrast between his parents’ financial situations. “Growing up, my family was split,” he explained, “So, I would spend one week with my mom and then one week with my dad. While my dad did well financially, my mom was a little bit on the other side of the spectrum.”

He added, “She worked really hard, but Dad lived in the country club. I saw both sides, which looking back is pretty interesting – to have experienced both aspects of money.” When pressed further about the contrasting environments he experienced at his parent’s homes, the #48 Chevrolet Camaro driver elaborated on the differences.

He described his father’s residence as expansive, complete with an array of impressive cars. Conversely, he painted a quaint picture of his mother’s smaller home nestled in a neighborhood brimming with children, which lent a communal and playful atmosphere.

Bowman fondly recalled how celebrating Christmas at his mom’s was always the highlight of his year. Reflecting on how his parents managed their differing circumstances, he noted- “They probably had to approach things differently, but from my perspective, it was very similar overall.” Seems like both homes felt similarly welcoming in their own ways to the now 31-year-old driver.

Bowman talks about other people who had an impact on his childhood

Beyond his immediate family, Bowman highlighted his paternal grandmother as an influential figure in his childhood. He described her as a key presence, recalling how she helped him open his first checking account and obtain his first debit card. “I can’t remember how old I was – it didn’t have hardly any money in it – but just having that was cool,” he reflected.

If ever there was a wish his parents didn’t fulfill, his grandmother was his go-to. He said that his grandma was always his backup plan when he needed something and couldn’t sway his mom or dad. The grandmother-grandson duo seemingly shared quite a close bond.

Moreover, Bowman discussed the work ethic instilled in him by his father, which influenced his financial principles today. Given the finite nature of a racing career, he learned to be prudent with his finances, saving diligently. This mindset, Bowman believes, is crucial for securing his future beyond the racetrack.