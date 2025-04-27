Kyle Larson’s Latest World of Outlaws Victory Solidifies HMS Regular’s Sprint Car Domination

Kyle Larson completed some important business at the Jacksonville Speedway before heading to Talladega for his Cup Series commitments. The #5 Hendrick Motorsports driver raced in the World of Outlaws Hy-Vee Perks 40w on Friday and won the 40-lap feature.

It was the 38th victory he has recorded in the series across 150 starts. This 25.3% success rate speaks volumes about his caliber. Last year, Larson had to settle for finishing the feature in second place after David Gravel overcame him.

He wasn’t going to settle for anything less than a win this time around. He drove the #57 Silva Motorsports car and picked through the field. He grabbed the lead on Lap 16 and never let go. His lead grew to over four seconds at times to stun the audience.

He ended up securing his third World of Outlaws win of 2025. His average finish rate across the last nine races he has participated in falls at 1.44. Such numbers showcase his elite dirt racing caliber.

He said after winning at Jacksonville, “It’s always fun to get to race the 57, especially on a small bullring like this. I hope the fans enjoyed it. I know I did it from my seat.”

Last night was @KyleLarsonRacin’s 150th career World of Outlaws @NosEnergyDrink Sprint Car Feature start. He’s won 38. That’s a 25.3% clip 🤯 pic.twitter.com/79YOPO7kuJ — World of Outlaws (@WorldofOutlaws) April 26, 2025

What makes his achievements in the World of Outlaws mean more is the fact that he co-owns its biggest rival, the High Limit Racing Series. After a successful debut campaign in 2024, High Limit is striding strong in its second year. Larson’s continuous involvement with the World of Outlaws despite the battle for the market enforces the possibility that the two series could merge someday.

Preparing to take on Talladega Superspeedway

His season has been going strong so far. However, there’s no hiding that he is not a great racer on superspeedways. He almost always crashes out or finishes in an underwhelming position when he does not. Which is why his biggest hope for Sunday is to not wreck and complete the race in a decent position.

He said, “Talladega is a place where I haven’t had a whole bunch of luck, but out of the superspeedways we have, it’s probably the one that I finish okay at the most. We’ll see. Our car is really fast at those places, and I feel like we have a good understanding of it, we’ve just got to execute.”

Kyle Larson is currently third on the points table. He carries a lot of momentum after leading 411 of 500 laps at Bristol and also winning at Homestead-Miami late in March. His performances in the Xfinity Series and the Truck Series have been nothing short of stellar. Hopefully, luck will favor him at ‘dega.