“My Thoughts and Condolences”: Jimmie Johnson’s NASCAR Driver Mourns Loss of Incredible Friend

It has been a tough season for Legacy Motor Club’s Erik Jones, driver of the #43 Toyota Camry. Besides grappling with a challenging season that has only seen one top-5 finish and two top-10s, earning him a P33 in the standings, Jones recently experienced a deep personal loss.

Advertisement

Jimmie Johnson’s driver took to his official X handle to pay tribute to a dear friend and mentor, Alan Miller, whom he met through his racing career and who has sadly passed away. He shared a few pictures capturing their moments together, accompanied by a heartfelt caption:

“My racing career has led me to meet some really incredible people, and Alan Miller is high on that list. He was a great guy, a phenomenal mentor, but most of all, an amazing friend. I’ll never forget all that he’s done to help get me to where I am today. My thoughts and condolences go out to his family, friends, and loved ones. Rest easy, friend.”

My racing career has led me to meet some really incredible people, and Alan Miller is high on that list. He was a great guy, phenomenal mentor, but most of all, an amazing friend. I'll never forget all that he's done to help get me to where I am today. My thoughts and condolences… pic.twitter.com/jHalGsacio — Erik Jones (@Erik_Jones) October 21, 2024

Despite a tough season with an average finish of 23.406, Jones has locked himself into a multi-year contract with his Legacy Motor Club team.

But Jones’s contributions extend beyond the speedway. On October 12, during National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, he was front and center at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Amidst breast cancer survivors, track officials, and representatives from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina, Jones led an initiative to underscore the critical issue of breast cancer.

The highlight of the day was a vibrant transformation of the track’s pit wall into a ribbon of pink, spearheaded by Jones. The gesture started the festivities for the Drive for the Cure 250 Xfinity Series race, presented by Blue Cross NC. In a show of solidarity and support, drivers later autographed their window nets, which were auctioned through the Erik Jones Foundation to further the cause.

The funds raised during the event were earmarked for the support and rehabilitation of those battling breast cancer. Reflecting on the race and the day’s deeper impact, Jones took to his X handle to share his thoughts and the special interactions of the day:

“Cards weren’t in our favor this weekend, but was special to spend the day with the Massey Motor Freight group and breast cancer fighter, Emily.”

Looking ahead, the #43 driver is currently getting ready for his next challenge at the Homestead-Miami Speedway, where he will look for some on-track success.