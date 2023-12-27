HomeSearch

NASCAR’s 2024 Foray in Iowa Comes With Noble Message

Srijan Mandal
|Published December 27, 2023

NASCAR's 2024 Foray in Iowa Comes With Noble Message

Drivers make their way around the track during the ARCA Menards Series Shore Lunch 150 race on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at the Iowa Speedway in Newton.

20210724 Iowaspeedway

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series schedule will take the Cup series to the cornfields of Iowa next season. The upcoming event recently confirmed its name with Iowa Corn as the entitlement sponsor. The Iowa Corn 350, Powered by Ethanol will be NASCAR’s first time racing in the state, and since NASCAR already uses an ethanol blend as their fuel, it would prove to be a good promotion for the sustainable fuel source.

In a press release, the Iowa Corn Promotion Board president Stan Nelson mentioned, “I am pleased to share with the NASCAR family, why choosing higher blends of ethanol benefits everyone…”

He explained, “We can make a sustainable difference today, without buying a whole new vehicle, but by simply choosing to fuel up with ethanol at the pump. And not only are we benefiting the environment but also our economy, as ethanol is the most affordable renewable fuel option on the market today.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/iowa_corn/status/1731698695345729577?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

How does NASCAR use ethanol in its fuel blends?

The fuel used in NASCAR cars is known as Unleaded Green E15, which is a 15% mixture of ethanol with gasoline, and since it is green in color, the word green is added to the name. The fuel is provided by Sunoco and has been in use within all formats of NASCAR since the 2011 season.

Before this, the fuel used by NASCAR was either Sunco Supreme or Sunco 260 GTX. Both of them used to be leaded fuels derived from 100% gasoline.

The use of this ethanol-blended unleaded fuel has helped NASCAR reduce its carbon emissions by 20 percent across the Cup, Xfinity, and Truck Series over the years. Interestingly, the new fuel has also increased efficiency and the same amount of power, despite having a lower octane rating (98) than the pure gasoline (110) variant.

Share this article

About the author

Srijan Mandal

Srijan Mandal

Srijan Mandal is a Senior NASCAR Journalist at The Sportsrush with a wealth of experience and expertise in the world of motorsports. With several thousand articles under his belt over the years, he has established himself as a leading authority on all things racing. His passion for motorsports started at a young age, and he has dedicated his career to covering the sport in all its forms. He is an expert in various disciplines, including stock car racing, American motorsports, Formula 1, IndyCar, NHRA, MotoGP, WRC, WEC, and more. But Srijan's love for racing goes beyond his writing. He actively competes in professional open-wheel simulation racing, using the number 88 as his racing number. While he mostly participates in GT Endurance classes, he also ventures into Stock Car classes from time to time. In case, you wish to contact Srijan, kindly send an email to him at srijan.mandal@sportsrush.com or just DM him on Twitter.

Read more from Srijan Mandal