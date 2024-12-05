“Boo”; ”Zero Championships”: Denny Hamlin Mocks NASCAR Fans With Hilariously Creative Spotify Wrapped Results

Although Denny Hamlin has yet to secure a NASCAR Cup Series championship, his abilities as a Cup driver are undisputed among his peers. With 54 victories, the #11 Joe Gibbs Racing driver ranks among the top 15 for the most wins in the history of the sport.

Advertisement

Despite his success, Hamlin has faced his share of ridicule from fans, particularly after his race wins. However, the Virginia native has chosen to turn the tables on his perception as a driver since the start of 2023.

Hamlin’s latest dig at fans comes with a touch of humor as the off-season is in full swing. The 44-year-old recently crafted a playful jab at his critics by posting his version of the Spotify Wrapped, titled “I heard it all #SpotifyWrapped,” for 2024.

He included three images, one of which captured him in the victory lane at Richmond Raceway, triumphantly standing on his car door as fans booed in the background.

The accompanying caption read, “My Top Song ‘Boo’ Artist Everyone Top 0.1% of NASCAR drivers,” cleverly embracing the jeers while highlighting his elite status in the sport.

The second image featured a meme of Spongebob Squarepants donning a Chase Elliott hat, humorously captioned “My Top Song ‘Zero Championships.'”

Additionally, the post included a picture of his podcast, ‘Actions Detrimental,’ with the caption “My Top Song ‘I love your podcast’ Times Heard 2,311,” showing how much his podcast has been appreciated and is famous among the fans.

NASCAR enthusiasts quickly engaged with the post, with one fan eagerly anticipating Hamlin’s next championship bid stating: “Can’t wait for 2025.”

Another fan noted that the #11 was poking fun at the HMS fanbase, remarking, “Lmfao love people clowning the hms fanbase they have no brain cells.”

One fan questioned the teasing directed at Hamlin, asking, “Do you not have Zero championships? just asking for a friend,” while another encouraged him to “Own those HMS thugs goat.”

Elliott’s response to Hamlin’s Spotify-wrapped post

Upon noticing one of the three images showcasing the #9’s hat in Hamlin’s post, Hendrick Motorsports driver, Elliott, responded on Hamlin’s X post with a playful jab, commenting, “Hats for sale btw,” and included a link to his merchandise website.

Both drivers had their moments, finishing P8 and P7 respectively this Cup season, and are both eyeing improved results in the upcoming season. While Hamlin has closed the book on his Spotify-themed jests for the season, Elliott has been deep in the thick of dirt racing, competing in USA Midgets races this year.

Watching the two competitors vie for supremacy on the racetrack during the next season will definitely be captivating.