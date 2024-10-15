mobile app bar

Christopher Bell Best Playoff Driver So Far, Comfortably Beats Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott in Key Stat

Neha Dwivedi
Published

Christopher Bell, Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott. Image Credits: Imagn.

While Kyle Larson has stretched up the most wins this season, Christopher Bell from Joe Gibbs Racing has arguably been one of the most consistent ones throughout this year’s playoffs. Over the last two seasons, Bell has unfailingly made it to the championship finale as one of the top four contenders. In 2022, the #20 driver finished P3, and he followed up with a P4 finish in the 2023 series.

In the current Cup season, Bell has managed to capture three victories, alongside 12 top-5 finishes and 20 top-10s. Although Larson currently leads the playoff standings with two playoff victories under his belt, Bell has edged him out in an important metric: average finish during the first six races of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.

As reported by a NASCAR enthusiast, Trey Ryan, on his X, Bell tops the chart of average finish in the playoffs boasting an average finish of 6.33 across the first six playoff races. Bell’s performance includes three top-5 finishes, including the one at the Charlotte Roval, two top-10 finishes, and a P14 place at Watkins Glen. William Byron stands at the runner-up position for the best-average finish in the 2024 playoffs, with a consistent average of 11.33 across all races.

Chase Elliott is hot on his heels with an average finish of 12.00, while Larson trails slightly behind, charting an average playoff finish of 13.50. Denny Hamlin completes the top-5, rounding it out with an average finish of 13.83 in the playoffs.

NASCAR playoff rivals opine on Bell heading to the playoffs

Back in September this year, when NASCAR veteran Clint Bowyer, was asked who he places his bet on for this year’s championship, he took Bell’s name. Speaking on “NASCAR Daily” with Shannon Spake, Bowyer remarked, “It’s Christopher Bell’s year. He’s gonna quietly win the championship and everyone’s going to wonder where the heck he came from.”

Bell’s abilities have not gone unnoticed among his peers, with Elliott acknowledging his stealthy efficiency. “Extremely underrated and probably isn’t appreciated or talked about enough for performing at a high level. He does an exceptional job,” Elliott commented.

Defending Cup champion Ryan Blaney also weighed in, echoing the sentiment of Bell’s understated skill: “Christopher is honestly very underrated. I think he’s finally starting to get some more recognition like ‘Hey, this guy is really good.’ He’s incredibly smooth. You never see him out of control. That’s pretty big on how he manages the race, his car, his driving style.”

Larson, speaking about Bell, noted the quiet intensity of his competitor: “He just looks so calm in the car. When I watch myself, I look like I’m hauling ass, but I’m going the same speed as him, and I’m erratic. I feel like he’s just in control all the time. A really smart race car driver,” Larson said.

With just four races remaining, Bell is currently in a strong second place in the playoff standings, holding a 13-point advantage over the competition.

