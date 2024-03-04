NASCAR at a Glance: How Joe Gibbs Racing’s Las Vegas Race Ended Ft. Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr.

Heading into Las Vegas last weekend, Denny Hamlin was well aware of the challenges posed by the 1.5-mile intermediate track. He spoke to the media about the track’s conditions on Saturday and admitted that he couldn’t figure things out on Day 1. As fate would have it, he couldn’t figure it out even by week’s end either.

The Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) star completed the race in 8th place after dropping positions from competing with Kyle Larson and Tyler Reddick for the lead. He completed the first stage in 5th place and the second in 3rd, collecting crucial stage points that could serve him well in the future. After three race weekends, Hamlin still yearns for that win that could put him into the playoffs.

His teammate Martin Truex Jr. was racing high for most of the race. He bested Hamlin by finishing in 7th place and completing the first two stages inside the top 5. Currently, at 43, Truex Jr. is the oldest driver on the Cup Series grid. He’d made his goals for Sunday clear ahead of the race – aiming for the win – but couldn’t find the extra bit of pace to edge out the race leaders.

Hamlin and Truex Jr. were both a part of what was a commendable day for Toyota Racing. As things stand, the latter sits 3rd on the points table behind Kyle Larson and Ryan Blaney. Hamlin sits farther behind at 10th with 87 points.

How did the other two Joe Gibbs Racing drivers fare in Vegas?

The #54 Toyota driver Ty Gibbs was JGR’s best man behind the wheel on Sunday. He finished in 5th place and secured his best result yet in Vegas. Though the second half of the race presented the reigning Rookie of the Year with transmission issues, he battled them and got his first top 5 and second top 10 finish of the season.

Christopher Bell’s day was one to forget. The 2023 Championship 4 participant brought out the caution right on the race’s 10th lap after cutting a tire. As smoke and rubber mangled through the air from his car’s rear, he was forced to the pit road for repair. He eventually made it back onto the track to compete in the best way he could, but his troubles weren’t over yet.

His #20 car spun on Turn 2 during the 156th lap and brought out the race’s 4th caution. When he ultimately drove the Camry to a 33rd-place finish, he was largely left licking his wounds and living to fight another day.