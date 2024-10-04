“Wish More People Would Be Able to See”: What Noah Gragson Wants NASCAR Fans to Realize About the Sport

Jul 17, 2023; Loudon, New Hampshire, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Noah Gragson (42) is introduced before the start of the Crayon 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Noah Gragson, soon transitioning to Front Row Motorsports from Stewart-Haas Racing as they wind down operations this season, recently shed light on the gap between what fans perceive and the actual lives of NASCAR drivers are like.

Advertisement

He pointed out that fans are usually not able to fully grasp the everyday hustle of a Cup Series driver. During a recent interview with The Athletic, Gragson expressed his desire to enhance the fans’ understanding of a driver’s weekly regiment.

He said, “Being able to see the weekly grind of a Cup Series driver. The Netflix show definitely helps that out. But I’d like to do a series one day where it’s like all-access, 24/7. Like, ‘Hey, I’m going to bed. I’m waking up. This is where I’m going. This is what we’re doing.’ And just see the weekly routine, right? Because it is a routine.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by travispastrana (@travispastrana)

The SHR driver opined on deepening fan engagement, emphasizing the importance of their followers understanding the drivers’ daily lives. The 26-year-old also noted that getting to know drivers on a personal level, including their routine activities like simulator sessions, shop visits, meetings, and media commitments—which constitute 75% of their time—would foster a stronger connection with fans.

“I wish more people would be able to see the whole process,” he added.

Urging the fans to go beyond common knowledge about their favorite drivers, Gragson believes that the insight would enhance their appreciation of the sport and its athletes.

Brad Keselowski on the common misconceptions fans have regarding NASCAR drivers

When fans observe drivers like Kyle Larson keeping their weekdays full with dirt racing or sprint cars, there’s a common misconception that other drivers might have more downtime. Addressing the same during an interview, the owner of Roush-Fenway Keselowski Racing clarified the reality, stating,

“Hands down, people think we just drive the race car on a weekend. And they’re like, “So what do you do Monday through Friday?” Prepare to drive the race car or talk about what we did and try to learn from it.”

Brad Keselowski further discussed how Kyle Larson manages his packed schedule alongside commitments to sponsors, revealing Larson’s own words, “I just got out of them somehow.” Keselowski also talked about the demanding nature of their careers, countering the typical fan perception by noting, “It’s tough. It’s a seven-day-a-week job for us.”

The involvement of NASCAR drivers in the Netflix series has somewhat bridged the gap, attracting new fans and improving the understanding of existing ones about their favorite drivers’ personal lives. However, as per the drivers, there are still several layers to peel back before fans can fully understand and connect with the sport’s nitty-gritty details.