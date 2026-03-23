Tyler Reddick “Was in Another Category”, Rues Brad Keselowski After P2 Finish at Darlington

At the Darlington Speedway on Sunday, Brad Keselowski put up a good fight, leading 142 laps, climbing up to second from fifth place. Even so, he refused to duck the truth when the checkered flag fell. Tyler Reddick, winner of the 2026 Goodyear 400, had more pace, and Keselowski wasn’t shy of admitting that.

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Keselowski had hit the pit-road four laps before Reddick, which opened the door for the 23XI driver to take the lane with fresher rubber. He reeled in a gap of seven seconds and lined up the move that mattered on lap 266, when he passed Keselowski and never looked back.

The RFK Racing star did not try to spin it into something else. “We were not that close to him. I think he was in another category for sure.” On pit road, he doubled down.

“We didn’t have the best car, not compared to Tyler. Tyler drove the hell of a race, and he is driving a rocket, and he is making it count right now. So, I think we got most out of the day. We scored a lot of stage points, got to second place,” he said.

“First place loser, but that’s okay. We are doing the things we need to do to make the most of the days we have. So, it’s cool to have the great Biff car run up.”

“I think (Tyler Reddick) was in another category for sure.”@keselowski felt he needed a bit more pace to get to Reddick.#NASCAR

Presenting Partner: @MyPlaceHotels pic.twitter.com/LIceKCFuRW — Frontstretch (@Frontstretch) March 22, 2026

When it came to the final stint, Keselowski knew how the race was going to go once Reddick cleared traffic and took clean air. He said he threw what he had at the No. 45, trying to make life hard, but the gap in pace did not budge. Over long runs, the difference stood out. Track position kept Keselowski in the fight for much of the race, yet when the field stretched out, and the run went on, Reddick had the answer that counted in the Goodyear 400.

Brad Keselowski on contact with Tyler Reddick when Reddick passed him: “I was doing all I could to make his life hell, and he was so much faster, it didn’t matter. That’s how it goes.” … Why was he that much faster? Keselowski’s answer on that and the package: @NASCARONFOX pic.twitter.com/l3tzJB7jYi — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) March 23, 2026

Reddick, who started from the pole, led 77 laps and kept his powder dry for the stretch run. When the window opened, he stepped in, took control, and added a fourth win to his 2026 NASCAR Cup Series campaign.

Keselowski also spoke about the toll of the race on his leg. He said he feels his best in the car, with adrenaline taking the edge off. The trouble shows up when he climbs out or stands, not when he is strapped in and turning laps.

Meanwhile, within RFK Racing, the pieces are falling into place. Execution has held firm across the board, and all three cars are bringing home results, as his No. 17 driver, Chris Buescher, finished P9, while Ryan Preece managed to climb up to P13 after starting from P17.

Keselowski kept it simple on what is missing. Find a bit more pace, and the door to victory opens. Until then, the team keeps stacking points and waits for the day when the numbers tilt their way.