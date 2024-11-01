mobile app bar

NASCAR at Martinsville: Jesse Jones’ Hotdogs Withstanding the Test of Time at ‘The Paperclip’

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

NASCAR Cup Series driver Noah Gragson (10) drives through turn four during the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway.

Apr 7, 2024; Martinsville, Virginia, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Noah Gragson (10) drives through turn four during the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Motorsport is often always confused with just the adrenaline of seeing fast cars ‘swoosh’ by. In reality, the thrill of being at a track is to engulf oneself in the atmosphere and the traditions of going very fast with the aim of not only just winning but entertaining the fans who’ve paid the bucks to see you put your life on the line. One such institution of NASCAR and American Stock Car racing has been Jesse Jones’ famous wieners at the Martinsville Speedway.

Almost synonymous with action on the track, Jones’ hotdog stand is one of the staples of racing fans when they visit the iconic speedway. Still hot in terms of its place at the track and its popularity within the NASCAR fanbase, it is safe to say that tradition has stood the test of time.

“A long-standing tradition that dates back to 1947 can be enjoyed together again by generations of race fans,” said Duncan White, associated with the Jesse Jones brand when they re-entered the fray in 2018 after a three-year hiatus.

In terms of making the events their own, the hot dog stand has marketed and placed itself very carefully. Fans can find it right behind the pit lane — placed and named very conveniently. Track President, Clay Campbell explained the reasoning behind the simple welcome banner above the stall.

He said, “They’d never call it, ‘Let’s go the concession stand to get hot dogs.’ It was always, ‘Let’s go to the hot dog stand.’ So then we made that kind of retro old sign to go on top of it. And there you go. That’s the hot dog stand.”

Fans who want to give their taste buds a treat or maybe their own sinew as a racing fan can find action both, on and off the track next month. The NASCAR Xfinity series returns to the Martinsville Speedway on the 1st and 3rd of November — and don’t be mistaken, the Jesse Jones Hot Dog Stand will also be in action!

