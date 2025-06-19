How Christopher Bell Found His Footing in the Ever-Challenging World of NASCAR Sponsorships

Innate skill, a fast car, and a solid team are all factors that give relentless confidence to a professional race car driver. In the NASCAR Cup Series, a stable sponsor can be added to that list. Joe Gibbs Racing’s Christopher Bell understands this, having been showered with all these positives over the past few years.

Following the retirement of Martin Truex Jr., Bell has become a more central figure in his team. He is, arguably, the best driver that Coach Gibbs currently has under his wing and one of the two best championship bets for JGR, along with Denny Hamlin. Anyone who has been following the sport for the last couple of years would have noticed that his stature across the garage and media has grown significantly.

NASCAR involves him in crucial discussions surrounding the future, and other drivers respect him a lot more than they did earlier. What’s the reason behind this transition? Jeff Gluck asked him this in a recent interview and pointed out how this change has come about only after the 2024 Martinsville penalty decision that cost Bell a playoff spot.

The driver responded, “I know what changed, and it was single-handedly the confidence and commitment I got from my team and my sponsors. This sport is so tough because you’re scrutinized to the sharpest of margins.

“Whenever you have sponsors who are paying for you to race, you have to have these people, and you just don’t want to say the wrong things. You don’t want to get in trouble.”

It had taken Bell a while to get comfortable in the seat of his No. 20 Toyota Camry XSE. Once he did and knew for a fact that his minor mistakes wouldn’t result in him losing a sponsor, he became more open with his words and opinions. He realized, for good, that he wasn’t “walking on pins and needles and eggshells.”

It was after the Martinsville incident that this awareness came about on a full scale. Bell had been on the verge of making it into the Championship 4 on that fateful night. In the final turn of the final lap, he slid into the wall and rode it for a few seconds. This move was akin to the illegal move Ross Chastain pulled at the same track in 2022. But crucially, it was not intentional like the ‘Hail Melon.’

Still, NASCAR decided to punish Bell for it and put him on the tail end of the lap he was on. This cost him the Championship 4 spot and Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron made it through. The composed attitude and character with which Bell handled the disappointment impressed NASCAR greatly and has made all the difference since.