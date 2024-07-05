NASCAR Chicago Prize Money: How Much Will Drivers Take Home After Winning at Chicago This Weekend?

The best stock car racers in the United States will travel to Chicago this weekend to race in the city’s streets for the second time running. The skies are expected to be clear this time, unlike last year when gray storms ruled. As the Windy City and the rest of the world prepare for what is set to be peak racing entertainment, NASCAR has announced huge monetary prize pools.

Veteran reporter Bob Pockrass unveiled through his X handle that the Cup Series field will split $7,978,831 amongst itself. This figure includes all the payouts such as for finishing position, historical performance, year-end points-fund contribution, and so on. In 2023, teams received a slightly smaller pie valued at $7,565,807. The increase represents a trend that has been prevalent in every fixture this year.

Purses for Chicago street course weekend, including all payouts, all positions, contribution to season-ending points fund, contingency awards, for Cup the charter payouts for participating/historical performance, etc.: Cup: $7,978,831 Xfinity: $1,786,961 — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) July 3, 2024

The same prevails a step below in the Xfinity Series as well. The prize for the second tier will be $1,786,961 this time. In 2023 it was $1,627,771. With both series nearing the end of their respective regular seasons, the upcoming weekend proves to be an important juncture in the race for the championship. The monetary rewards are just an added incentive to reach the finish line quicker.

Who are the favorites to win the Cup Series race at Chicago?

The Chicago Street Circuit is one of the most unpredictable tracks on this year’s calendar. There are too many unknowns to be dealt with and there is little that teams can take from last year’s race considering the change in track conditions. With all the newness that will be making the 2.2-mile circuit challenging to tame, a few drivers have come out as the people’s favorite for now.

According to numbers from DraftKings Sportsbook, last year’s winner Shane van Gisbergen is the top favorite to win again. He holds opening odds of 11-2. Adding further strength to his contention are his recent back-to-back road course victories in the Xfinity Series. The New Zealander is tied by Hendrick Motorsports star Kyle Larson with the same odds of 11-2.

Sharing space with the two is Joe Gibbs Racing’s Christopher Bell with the same number. Bell is one of the hottest drivers in the game right now having won three races thus far. Coming up next to these three are the likes of Tyler Reddick (6-1), Chase Elliott (17-2), and Martin Truex Jr. (11-1).