NASCAR Chicago Street Race 2024 Tickets To Go On Sale: Details About Prices, Dates

Throwback to this year’s Grant Park 220. Australian Supercar driver Shane Van Gisbergen won his debut NASCAR race and created history after 60 years on a rain-soaked street circuit in Chicago. Tickets for the 2024 edition of the race will go on sale on December 6.

The increasing hype around this race is only normal. This road course race is a 12-turn, 2.2-mile venture through some of the most historic buildings in Chicago. And all the viewing options that NASCAR will offer, are expected to fully capture the beauty of the racetrack.

There is an option to claim two-day reserved tickets for $465, two-day general admission tickets starting at $269, and a GA+ ticket at $398. However, there is something new about this year’s audience.

This year, NASCAR is adding a provision for young NASCAR fans to watch the race at an attractive price. Youngsters below the age of 12 can avail their passes at just $45.

Chicago Street Race president Julie Giese is excited about this year’s event. In a recent press release, she said, “This year marked the first time in the 75-year history of our sport that the NASCAR Cup Series took to the city streets for a race, and we are thrilled to once again welcome fans back to the city of Chicago for this bucket-list event.”

“2024 will once again have something for everyone, with world-class racing action, A-list concert performances, and a breathtaking backdrop of the city skyline and Chicago lakefront,” she added. NASCAR fans must hurry and book their tickets as they’re most likely to get sold out soon.

Daytona 500 tickets sold out 3 months before the season

Daytona International Speedway has announced that the seats in the grandstands for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series opener have already been sold out, 3 months before the Great American Race is to take place. Only limited Fanzones and hospitality packages are available now.

“Our fans continue to impress year after year, but the rate at which the 2024 DAYTONA 500 has sold out is a true testament to what this race represents,” exclaimed Daytona International Speedway President Frank Kelleher.

“It’s anticipation that builds throughout the year and into the offseason, then all comes together for a week of pure entertainment, competition and this passionate feeling you don’t get anywhere else but The World Center of Racing. We can’t wait to have a full house of race fans for the NASCAR season opener,” said Kelleher.