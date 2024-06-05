Kyle Larson vs Kyle Busch Fallout: Who Was at Fault for NASCAR Incident at Gateway?

DARLINGTON, SC – SEPTEMBER 03: Kyle Larson ( 5 Hendrick Motorsports HendrickCars.com Chevrolet) and Kyle Busch ( 8 Richard Childress Racing McLaren Custom Grills Chevrolet) talk prior to the running of the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Playoff Cook Out Southern 500 on September 03, 2023, at Darlington Raceway in Darlington, SC. (Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire) AUTO: SEP 03 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Cook Out Southern 500

Kyle Larson and Kyle Busch are two of the most accomplished drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series and also two of the most competitive. That spirit was on full display as the two drivers fought tooth and neck for the final stage point in stage 2 of the Enjoy Illinois 300. However, it ended with them both crashing out.

Observing the footage, Busch was marginally ahead of Larson just moments before the incident. But as they drove into a turn, side by side jostling for position, Larson got loose, lost his rear end, and collided with Busch’s car. In the process, both drivers spun around the crashed. But as per Xfinity Series driver Parker Kligerman, neither one of them was innocent.

“I don’t think either is innocent. I don’t think there is a particular right or wrong in this situation. I just think this is two race car drivers that did not want to concede a position and utilize their race car and the levers they had with the race car to try and not allow the other to do what they were trying to do,” he said.

Another setback in Kyle Busch’s playoff hopes

The incident took place at the end of Stage 2 where both drivers were fighting for one extra stage point. While those are important for Larson, it would have meant a lot more for the RCR star considering that he still hasn’t made it into the playoffs. The two-time Cup Series champion alluded to that after the race, making his confusion clear about why the #5 driver raced so tight for a point that did not hold as much value for him.

“Not sure what that single point was really gonna mean for him, but certainly hurt us a lot because (it) took that point away as well as the others that we’d get for the stage and then also the rest of the day. So very frustrating,” he said after getting out of his car.

There is a lot of mutual respect between the two racers so things did not escalate any further. However, Rowdy will have to aim for a strong result in the upcoming race at the Sonoma Raceway.