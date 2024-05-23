NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 Weather Forecast: Can rain dampen spirits at Charlotte Motor Speedway this Sunday?

The biggest NASCAR event this year since the Daytona 500 could fall prey to nature this weekend. The 2024 Coca-Cola 600 is set to be held in Charlotte on Sunday, when storms are expected to roll into the Carolinas from the Mississippi River Valley. National Weather Service forecaster Doug Outlaw confirmed the news to the Charlotte Observer on Tuesday.

The latest iterations from Accuweather predict a 30-40% chance of rainfall throughout the day. Outlaw clarified, “The buildup of showers and thunderstorms should be at their peak at 5 p.m,” and noted that there wouldn’t be much difference in the weather between Sunday and Monday. The Sunday race is scheduled to start at 6:18 p.m.

Outlaw continued to detail how the low pressure from the Mississippi Valley could merge with the high pressure from the coast and increase the chances of rain. This is particularly worrying because potential thunderstorms could negatively impact Kyle Larson’s attempt at the Double. He is expected to complete his Indy 500 debut by 4:00 p.m. on Sunday and fly to Concord in time for the Coca-Cola 600.

Notably, the 2023 Coca-Cola 600 was postponed due to rain. It was held a day later on Monday, but judging from Outlaw’s opinion that might not be as likely this year. Hopefully, the clouds will clear up for a few hours to watch history being made in the 1.5-mile intermediate quad-oval.

The favorites to win the 600-mile crown jewel race this weekend

Not surprisingly, Larson is currently the betting favorite with opening odds of 9-2 as per numbers from DraftKings Sportsbook. He is followed by Joe Gibbs Racing star Denny Hamlin who has opening odds of 6-1. He won the event in 2022. Third favorite is 23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick. He won in Talladega earlier this year and holds odds of 8-1 to win on Sunday.

Reddick has finished inside the top-10 four times in five appearances at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. Following on his heels is Hendrick Motorsports star William Byron. He is the season’s most successful driver with three victory lane visits and could add another one to his bag by the end of Sunday, hopefully. The defending champion Ryan Blaney stands alongside him with the same odds of 10-1.