NASCAR Contract Update: Did Truck Sensation Corey Heim Really Have Options Before Re-Signing With Team?

Corey Heim has secured a contract extension with Tricon Garage to pilot the #11 Toyota for the third consecutive year in 2025. While he’s excited about continuing his journey with the team, it seems he had a few other options he could have considered.

During his two-year stint with the team, Heim concluded the 2023 season as a Championship 4 contender, finishing at P4. He has maintained his competitive edge into 2024 as well, positioning himself once again as one of the four drivers vying for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series title, alongside Ty Majeski, Christian Eckes, and Grant Enfinger.

Following his fifth win of the season at Pocono Raceway, Heim carved his name in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series history books as the youngest one to rack up ten career victories. During his 44 starts with the team, the #11 driver has amassed nine wins, secured 25 top-five finishes, and landed in the top 10 a total of 36 times.

This year, Heim also stepped up as the reserve driver for NASCAR Cup Series teams Legacy Motor Club and 23XI Racing. The role saw him temporarily take the wheel of the #43 car for two races while Erik Jones was sidelined with a back injury. Additionally, Heim drove a third car for 23XI Racing at Nashville, where he broke into the top 10 during the race.

This season, Heim also made part-time appearances in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, taking the wheel of the #26 for Sam Hunt Racing. He delivered impressive performances, securing three top-five finishes and leading for 15 laps at Richmond. The stint made Sam Hunt Racing a viable option for his future endeavors.

Additionally, Heim could have considered joining 23XI Racing, which is poised to expand to three cars in 2025, regardless of the ongoing lawsuit with Front Row Motorsports against NASCAR, suggesting another potential avenue for Heim’s racing career.

Heim’s take on returning to the Tricon Garage team

Despite having a range of options before re-signing with Tricon Garage, Heim believes that another season with Tricon is the right move for his career.

Explaining his decision, he stated, “There are always options on the table. But I’ve never doubted that my development with Toyota Racing has brought me to this point and will guide my future too — so making this decision wasn’t difficult.”

Currently, Heim is getting ready for a return to victory at the track where he finished 18th last year. In comparison to his peers at Phoenix: Ty Majeski has an average finish of 17.0 across two starts, Christian Eckes averages 12.3 with three starts and one win, and Grant Enfinger boasts an average finish of 8.3 in three starts. Meanwhile, Heim boasts an average finish of 12.0.

He has made two starts on the track so far, including a top-10 finish he secured in 2022 while driving the #51 car for Kyle Busch Motorsports.