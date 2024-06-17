NASCAR Contract Update: Noah Gragson Status After SHR Decision to Close down Operations

Noah Gragson has by far impressed many with his performance in the ongoing Cup Series season with five top-10 finishes. Unfortunately, fate took a dark turn in his journey of resurgence and has now left him without a seat for next year with Stewart-Haas Racing shutting its doors at the end of 2024. In Iowa, over the weekend, he gave an update on his future.

He told the press, “I don’t have anything yet. I haven’t signed anything yet, so, just trying to weigh out all the options accordingly and have those conversations. But still looking for an opportunity.” He continued to note that he valued all his partners, including Bass Pro Shops, greatly and is trying to figure out who among them would be best for his future.

Noah Gragson said he doesn’t have anything yet for next year. He hopes there is a place for him to race on Sundays. pic.twitter.com/dYGyGASQPL — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) June 16, 2024

Gragson took over Aric Almirola’s #10 Ford Mustang at the beginning of the season after being suspended in 2023 for inappropriate racial remarks on social media. Displaying good skill and speed, he has been one of the team’s better performing drivers and would be a great addition to any racing outfit. His partnership with Bass Pro Shops, however, inevitably ties him to the #19 Joe Gibbs Racing team.

Could Noah Gragson replace Martin Truex Jr. at Joe Gibbs Racing?

Joe Gibbs Racing superstar Martin Truex Jr. announced last week that he will officially be retiring from full-time racing at the end of the season. One of the primary opportunities that Joe Gibbs gets by Truex’s withdrawal is to rebuild the #19 team with a younger driver. And Gragson gets in the picture because Bass Pro Shops is a sponsor for the #19 team.

The 25-year-old is one of the most talked about young talents on the field right now and could fit in well with the Joe Gibbs Racing crowd. But, as things stand, it is his teammate Chase Briscoe who leads the speculations of the driver to be replacing Truex Jr. Veteran reporter Bob Pockrass noted in a recent post on X that the sponsor could follow Gragson wherever he ends up next.

Don’t believe Gragson is a candidate for the 19. And no guarantees Bass Pro Shops stays with the 19. It is possible Bass Pro sponsors Gragson wherever he ends up. https://t.co/qBkr5rM9Zx — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) June 15, 2024

After a Stage 2 altercation with John Hunter Nemechek, Gragson finished his race in Iowa at 16th place. He is currently 24th on the points table. Joe Gibbs Racing or not, he is one of the talents whom the Cup Series field would do better with than without. Hopefully, he finds a seat for next year before it’s too long. For now, all his focus is on the next race and on finishing this season high.