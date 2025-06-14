Noah Gragson Wins Over NASCAR Fans With Thoughtful Gesture After Mexico Practice Crash

As NASCAR’s historic return to Mexico ramps up, teams are grinding through last-minute adjustments, and for Front Row Motorsports, the workload is stacking up fast. Already embroiled in a high-profile legal battle with NASCAR, FRM now faces an added strain after Noah Gragson wrecked his primary car during practice, forcing the team to roll out a backup. Yet amid the chaos, it’s Gragson’s off-track conduct that has struck a chord with fans across the sport.

Gragson clocked a lap of 94.749 seconds in practice, placing him 21st on the speed chart, just over seven-tenths off Michael McDowell’s session-leading time of 94.024 seconds. Trouble struck when Gragson made contact with the wall during the practice session, prompting an overnight switch to a backup car for Sunday’s Viva México 250 at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.

However, rather than retreating to the hauler, Gragson rolled up his sleeves and joined the No. 4 crew in the garage, doing what he could to assist in readying the car.

“Yeah, I fucking killed it and its part of the job to help fix it too. And in my opinion, if you dont feel that way, you shouldn’t be driving them. Theres not a lot I can do but Im going to be here with them,” Gragson said, owning the moment with blunt accountability.

His gesture didn’t go unnoticed. In an era where some drivers distance themselves from the aftermath of a wreck, Gragson’s hands-on approach struck a nostalgic nerve with longtime fans.

“@NoahGragson is legit in every way….Not many in the sport that’s better with fans too….” one fan wrote. Another added, “Big props to Noah. Great teamwork.”

A third fan echoed that sentiment with a nod to NASCAR’s gritty past: “Props to him for helping as much as he can. Old guys like me remember some drivers who could fix every part of their car – and did because they had to.”

NASCAR Truck Series driver Rajah Caruth underlined Gragson’s mindset simply: “Team mentality.” Even NASCAR legend Mark Martin weighed in, reposting the moment with a one-word salute: “Respect @NoahGragson.”

Gragson’s 2024 campaign has been anything but smooth. Still winless and sitting 31st in the Drivers’ Championship with 224 points after 15 races, he’s yet to lock himself into the playoffs. His season tally includes one top-five and three top-10 finishes.

Yet there’s a glimmer of promise. Gragson finished eighth earlier this year at COTA, showing flashes of potential on road courses. If he can keep it clean in Mexico, Sunday’s race could offer the redemption arc his season sorely needs.