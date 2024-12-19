“NASCAR Could Lose the Entire Suit”: 23XI & FRM’s Major Legal Triumph as Denny Hamlin & Michael Jordan’s Team Retains 2025 Charters, Fans Chime In

Denny Hamlin, Michael Jordan, and Bob Jenkins achieved a crucial victory that secured their immediate future in NASCAR. They celebrated their first important legal success by winning an antitrust lawsuit against NASCAR on October 2, 2024.

At the initial hearing of the Charter Lawsuit in federal court, NASCAR’s attorney, Chris Yates had announced on behalf of the organization that the number of charters would be reduced to 32, explicitly stating there were no plans to reinstate the four combined charters previously held by 23XI and FRM.

However, as per the latest updates reported by Fox Sports journalist Bob Pockrass, the teams have won the preliminary round of their legal battle:

“BREAKING: 23XI and Front Row Motorsports have obtained the preliminary injunction to race as chartered teams in 2025 as well as for approval of the SHR transfers.”

Judge Kenneth Bell granted permission for the teams to compete as chartered NASCAR Cup Series teams in 2025, rather than participating as open teams, as per the latest court documents.

The decision further stipulates that NASCAR cannot block the teams from signing the agreement, nor can it thwart the teams’ acquisitions of former Stewart-Haas Racing charters they aimed to purchase.

Previously, the teams had faced a setback in November when their initial motion for a preliminary injunction was denied by Judge Frank D. Whitney, who cited their failure to prove irreparable harm would result from losing the charters.

Reacting to this turn of events, fans expressed their views energetically. One fan exclaimed, “Wow! This changes the game in a huge way! It could be an indicator that Nascar could lose the entire suit!”

Another fan celebrated, “Massive W, big win for all teams today.” And another noted, “Now things get interesting.”

One fan maintained a level-headed approach, remarking, “Good. Now everyone hating on the teams can calm down and we’ll see how it plays out. I think that NASCAR and Teams would be wise to find a solution…before they get one that nobody likes.”

Another fan noted the positive change in legal proceedings, saying, “So new judge worked out for them.”

So new judge worked out for them — FUNHAVER (@FUNHAVER77) December 18, 2024

Hamlin himself reacted with joy, sharing a meme that captured a man walking through a crowd, clapping his hands in disbelief and elation. He also succinctly expressed his feelings with a jubilant, “YESSSSSSS!!!!!!!” on his X account, sharing the moment with his fans.

The judicial victory marks a momentous triumph for the teams because, had 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports been required to compete as open teams in 2025, it would have triggered Tyler Reddick’s eligibility to become a free agent.

The scenario would also have affected several other drivers like Bubba Wallace, Noah Gragson, and Corey Heim, who either have similar contractual stipulations or have voiced the necessity for a prompt resolution.

Unless NASCAR decides to challenge the preliminary injunction, 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports are set to sign the charter agreements and will continue their legal battle against the sport. NASCAR is now compelled to allow them to sign these charters and must also sanction the transfer of Stewart-Haas Racing charters.