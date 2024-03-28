NASCAR Driver Emergency: How NASCAR drivers escape during an emergency

FORT WORTH, TX – SEPTEMBER 24: AJ Allmendinger climbs out of his Action Industries Chevrolet after a wreck on the front straightaway during the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Playoff Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 on September 24, 2023, at the Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, TX. Photo by Austin McAfee/Icon Sportswire AUTO: SEP 24 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon230924013

NASCAR is a sport that sways to and fro between life and death at all times. The drivers put their lives on the line as they buckle themselves up to the seats of their cars and they know it very well. Unfortunately, that is the nature of this sport and there’s nothing to do about it. But surely, there must be safety procedures in case of something as major as a brutal crash or a fire in the cockpit.

A recent Joe Gibbs Racing video explained how a driver can exit his car whenever there is an emergency. “The driver-side window is how the drivers get in and out of the car. It’s covered by a window net that’s easy to take down from the inside. This allows drivers to get out of the car quickly when there is a fire,” it said. “As a backup, there’s a roof hatch on the driver’s side. It’s rarely used but (it’s) there if the damage is too severe.”

Moreover, the passenger side window can also be opened from the inside, but that is not the fastest option in an emergency.

NASCAR’s rule in case of an on-track incident

Let’s go back a decade. On August 9, 2014; racing driver Kevin Ward Jr. lost his life in an accident after physically colliding with the car of Tony Stewart during a dirt race. Ward had climbed out of his car and was struck by Stewart’s car which flung him a great distance, ultimately costing his life.

That incident stirred up the entire NASCAR community, and the governing body promptly started investigating the matter. And with that, it also brought forth a few do’s and don’ts for the drivers in case of any such incident.

According to a report by autoweek.com, “Drivers are not to loosen, disconnect or remove any driver personal safety equipment until directed to do so by safety personnel or NASCAR. And once out of the car, drivers should proceed to either the ambulance, other vehicle, or as otherwise directed by safety personnel.”

On top of that, NASCAR strictly prohibited any driver or crew member from approaching any portion of the apron or the racing surface and also mentioned that a driver or a crew member should never go close to a moving vehicle on the track.

Every driver still follows this rule in the arena of NASCAR. However, one might wonder what would happen if a driver fell unconscious after crashing against the outside wall. Well, surely, the crew members would then be required to rush to the car and get the driver out of it.