NASCAR Drivers Who Got Married on New Year’s Eve

It is a fact that every season of the NASCAR Cup Series is a non-stop grind. During the span of a regular season, the drivers need to travel continuously, which means that the short offseason is the only time they get for themselves. So it’s no wonder that many drivers choose to have major life events like getting married during the offseason itself.

NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. married his longtime girlfriend Amy Reimann back in 2017 on 31st December, at the Childress Vineyards, owned by Cup Series team owner, Richard Childress.

This year, the Earnhardts celebrated their 7 years of being married as Junior posted, “Celebrated 7 years married to an incredible woman. Hugged her and the kids a little more these past few days. Life is flying by. Happy New Year everyone. Enjoy it and hope ya have a safe night.”

But Earnhardt isn’t the only major name from NASCAR who got married on the last date of the year. On December 31st, 2022, Bubba Wallace married his longtime girlfriend Amanda Carter.

This year they too celebrated their wedding anniversary.

Then there’s the power couple of NASCAR, Kyle Busch and Samantha Busch too, who got hitched right on New Year’s Eve 13 years ago. As Kyle and Samantha Busch celebrated their anniversary in the most unusual place, Rowdy wrote, “It takes a special woman for spending her anniversary at a dirt track.”

“Thank you for putting up with so much and making my life special. I Love you @samanthabusch ❤️”

That’s all about the married men in the world of NASCAR. However, ever wondered when the most popular driver might get married? Or is he even in a relationship right now?

Let’s find out.

When will the most popular driver of NASCAR Chase Elliott get married?

After last season’s race at Bristol Motor Speedway was done and dusted, veteran NASCAR driver Kenny Wallace launched a burning question at the Golden Boy of Hendrick Motorsports. He asked, “Do you think you’re ever gonna get married?”

Elliott was surely not expecting this question. Nevertheless, he laughed it off. But Wallace didn’t. It appeared like Wallace really wanted to know about Elliott’s marriage plans. So the 2020 Cup Series champion exclaimed, “Is this a controversy? I didn’t know that!”

However, what he said afterward made the fans go gaga. The 6-time Most Popular Driver said, “I’m not against it by any means, but I also think, what’s the rush?” Okay, so Chase Elliott is not against marriage. But when will that coveted event take place?

Chase Elliott explained that he was just waiting for the right person and the right time. He didn’t seem to be in a hurry. After all, it’s perhaps better to marry late than marry wrong. “I’m not even 30!” he added, which goes to show two things, that there still might be a few years before the #9 driver ties the knot.

And he still hasn’t found the one.