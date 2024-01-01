Kyle Busch Celebrates Anniversary With Wife at the Most Unlikeliest of Places

Kyle and Samantha Busch poses on the red carpet for the 2023 NASCAR Awards Banquet at the Music City Center in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023.

December 31 holds a special place in the lives of Richard Childress Racing driver Kyle Busch and his wife, Samantha Busch. After all, 13 years ago on this day, the lovebirds got married and since then; they have been giving the fans spectacular instances of achieving couple goals together.

This time, the duo spent their anniversary in an unusual place. It wasn’t at a fancy restaurant and neither was it at a tourist spot. Rather, it was on a dirt track. Rowdy perhaps couldn’t have asked for a more supportive wife.

On that note, he posted, “It takes a special woman for spending her anniversary at a dirt track. Thank you for putting up with so much and making my life special. I Love you @samanthabusch ❤️”

Samantha Busch too, posted a “Then v/s Now” video of the power couple of NASCAR on Instagram and captioned it, “Then vs Now ✨ I love you babe then, now, and forever ❤️ Happy Anniversary! I love doing life with you by my side, the way you love me, and the family we have built.”

Wouldn’t it be even a little surprising if you learned that someone like Kyle Busch was scared to ask for Samantha’s number before they started dating?

Nevertheless, it is true. And it all started at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

A story behind the Kyle Busch-Samantha Busch chemistry

About 16 years ago, Samantha Busch was not into racing at all. She had just gone down to the IMS to run the errands that had been bestowed upon her as a part of a promotional event for a model agency. But to her misery, the scorching sun was giving her a hard time.

However, a PR lady came up to Samantha and offered her a ride. Samantha readily accepted the offer. Little did she know that Kyle Busch had sent the PR lady!

Long story short: Samantha Busch’s charm was enough to shake the speedster to his very core. Unfortunately, Busch had forgotten to take her number that day.

The way out? Yes indeed; the PR lady again came to the rescue. Busch sent her (Amy) to get Samantha’s number. The rest is history.

After a few months of chatting on the phone, the duo started going out together, and fast forward to today; they are a happy couple with two beautiful kids.