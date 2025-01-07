NASCAR Fan Favorite Leigh Diffey Reveals Schedule for 2025

Leigh Diffey became an instant fan-favorite in the NASCAR Cup Series after NBC Sports brought him to the broadcasting booth in the latter half of the 2024 season. Many eagerly await to see him on TV next season. But stock car racing fans aren’t the only ones who are expecting his return. The iconic commentator gave a gist of his 2025 schedule in a recent interview.

Advertisement

Diffey was in a conversation with Speedcafe TV, an Australian motorsports channel when he opened up on his plans for the year. He will start things off by commentating on Supercross, where he looks forward to the performances of Jett and Hunter Lawrence. He believes that the brothers have set the motocross scenes in Australia and New Zealand “alight” in recent years.

The next stop will be in Florida for the Rolex 24 Daytona. This will be followed by track and field events that will be a part of the World Athletics Championship. Diffey will also be the man in the booth for the IMSA Weather Championship. He said, “The best sports car racing series in the world is IMSA across the four classes.”

“So, it’s incredible. I’m fortunate enough to get to do, not the entire series, but I get to do about half the series next year before clicking into the last 14 NASCAR Cup Series races. So, it’s still a busy year. Lots going on. Lots to look forward to.” The bottom line is that Diffey will be making many sports fans across the world happy with his choice of words.

How is Diffey doing after his knee surgery?

The 53-year-old had undergone knee surgery in November to correct a misalignment in his right leg. He shared on X recently that he has been healing well since and that he can’t wait to get back to his job. Since the surgery that was conducted on November 22, Diffey has regularly kept his followers updated about his recovery.

He put up pictures of his treated leg in early December and revealed that he was able to walk without the use of aids. It is pleasing fact that he has continued his recovery and is feeling better now than ever.

Drivers, including Denny Hamlin, were also among those who were impressed with his work behind the mic. They will await the arrival of the final 14 races of the 2025 season along with the fans.