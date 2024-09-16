NASCAR Fans Call Out “Crybaby” Michael McDowell Post Clash With Zane Smith at Watkins Glen

Sep 14, 2024; Watkins Glen, New York, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Michael McDowell looks on from pit road during practice and qualifying for the Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O’Haren-Imagn Images

The bond between Michael McDowell and Zane Smith did not grow stronger throughout the 92 laps that were raced at Watkins Glen this Sunday. The duo engaged in a full-on contact battle during the final overtime restart trying to secure a top-five finish. And, McDowell wasn’t exactly pleased with the Spire Motorsports rookie, whom he will be replacing next year in the No.71 car, after facing defeat.

The bout started coming to the white flag when Smith pushed McDowell’s Mustang to sneak up on the inside lane. The Front Row Motorsports driver quickly returned the favor and shoved him up the esses in Turn 1. Smith decided it wasn’t a day to relent and again got to the rear of the No. 34 Mustang. He pushed it up the track before the checkered flag flew and secured fifth place.

McDowell settled for seventh place but showed displeasure by slamming into Smith’s car. He then walked to the youngster in the pit road and briefly discussed their battle. Neither driver is among the playoff contestants so not a lot of damage has been done to either of their seasons. However, the fans weren’t exactly pleased with McDowell’s overly aggressive reaction towards Smith.

Fans don’t take well to McDowell’s anger towards Smith

In all fairness, Smith did not make moves that can be deemed too aggressive or unethical. McDowell had exacted similar contact on him during the tangle. This is why most fans haven’t been able to side themselves with the Front Row Motorsports driver for his frustration against the rookie.

One fan wrote reacting to footage posted by NASCAR on X, “McDowell is a crybaby… that was nothing.” Another wrote, “I didn’t see anything wrong there. Zane Smith just timed it better.” Smith did time it better and thanks to that, he earned the second top-5 of his Cup Series career.

I didn’t see anything wrong there. Zane Smith just timed it better — TrevDC24 (@TrevDC_24) September 15, 2024

Yet another follower found the humor in McDowell racing so hard against the car that he will be driving next year. They said, “Yes, tear up the car you’re driving next year lol.” Spire Motorsports signed him up as one of the first contracts to be finalized in the 2024 silly season. McDowell did his future team no favor by damaging their car.

The words of one summed up the entire fiasco. “The past mad at the future,” they wrote. Smith is considered one of the best and upcoming drivers in the field. Although his season hasn’t lived up to the expected potential, he has brought in consistent top results of late and appears set to be in the top cream for a long time to come.