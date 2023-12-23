HomeSearch

NASCAR Fans Congratulate Legacy Motor Club’s Erik Jones on Honeymoon Post

Soumyadeep Saha
|Published December 23, 2023

NASCAR Fans Congratulate Legacy Motor Club's Erik Jones on Honeymoon Post

Sep 24, 2023; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Erik Jones (12) during driver introductions before the AutoTrader EcoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Considering the grind that a single season of the NASCAR Cup Series is, perhaps no driver would plan their wedding during the regular season. However, Legacy Motorclub driver Erik Jones is not one of them. Jones tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Holly Shelton right during the Michigan week.

Recently, Jones uploaded a selfie with his newlywed wife amidst the backdrop of a picturesque setting. And the fans couldn’t help but rally behind the athlete, showering the couple with best wishes for their married life.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Erik_Jones/status/1738199832135651334?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

A fan wrote,

 

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/1957Pops/status/1738248057936830705?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

While another fan said,

 

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/phillipcurns/status/1738210058020819293?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

A motorsport enthusiast commented,

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/drk897/status/1738220066699682231?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

While another supporter typed,

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SherryJ68489788/status/1738213836035903521?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

But why did Erik Jones get married right in the middle of the season? Surely, he could have postponed it to the offseason. Perhaps then, he could have taken his time off of his day job at NASCAR for a few months and then gotten hitched.

While talking to Bob Pockrass of Fox Sports, the #43 speedster shed light on the reason behind such an unusual decision. It turns out that Jones and Holly wanted to get married in Michigan, but the latter did not approve of a winter wedding during the offseason.

“Well, we were kind of left with one option here and that’s going to be Michigan week during the middle of the week.” She was all about it. I said, “If you’re good with it, I’m good with it,” “ said Jones.

Was the marriage a distraction for Erik Jones?

One might think that planning the wedding must have needed the driver to divert his attention from his weekend gig. However, that was not the case. Jimmie Johnson’s driver explained how prompt they were to plan and execute the wedding.

Jones’ wife Holly handled a lion-share of it. Although Jones was the one in charge of the flower work and catering, it was Holly and her sister who planned everything else out. “We got engaged in December of last year and obviously the wedding is in August,” said Jones. “That’s not a lot of time.”

“It hasn’t been a distraction for me. Holly’s done a good job thankfully,” he added. Was it difficult for Jones to get back in the car on the weekend after getting married right in the middle of the week on a Wednesday? Jones replied, “It’s a little extra motivation to cap the whole week.”

Share this article

About the author

Soumyadeep Saha

Soumyadeep Saha

Soumyadeep is a motorsport journalist at the Sportsrush. While preparing for his PhD in English literature back in 2021, the revving of stock cars pulled him towards being a full-time NASCAR writer. And, he has been doing it ever since. With over 500 articles to his credit, Soumyadeep strives every single day to bring never-heard-before stories to the table in order to give his readers that inside scoop. A staunch supporter of Denny Hamlin, Soumyadeep is an amateur bodybuilder as well. When not writing about his favorite Joe Gibbs Racing icon, he can be seen training budding bodybuilders at the gym or snuggled in a beanbag watching anime.

Read more from Soumyadeep Saha