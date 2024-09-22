NASCAR Fans “Feel Cheated” Over Iconic Tradition Being Stolen By “Copyright Garbage”

Every NASCAR Cup Series race is preceded by customary driver intros where drivers from all teams are seen being introduced to the fans at the venue. They take turns walking on a ramp-like elevated surface surrounded by followers of the sport while interacting with them in the form of signing autographs, clicking pictures, and exchanging playful yet sometimes over-the-top banter.

This pre-race ritual has been a crucial and iconic part of stock car racing and the access it offers its fans to its star cast. However, fans who are not able to witness the action live in person have been feeling left out. The same processionary pre-race ritual is not televised during the broadcast of a race by any of the networks that cover the sport.

The reason behind the same is to avoid any legal rights issues for the networks as drivers walk the ramp during the intros with music playing in the background. To televise what could be a different song for every driver, TV networks would have to acquire broadcast rights from the respective music labels.

No. The driver intros typically aren’t televised, in part to avoid any issues as far as rights of the music being broadcast. https://t.co/Yg6EbwubmV — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) September 21, 2024

Upon realization of the same, stock car racing fans did not take kindly to what is seemingly a minor issue in the grand scheme of things. With a sport as prominent as NASCAR, fans felt obliged to the complete weekend’s processions being broadcast for the ones at home.

“We always wondered about that although us dedicated fans of over 45 years feel cheated they withhold intros from us,” rued a long-time follower of the sport. The sentiment amongst the community was clear with others chiming in as well.

“How difficult can it be to resolve those copyright issues? Its too good of a tv opportunity to miss out on,” one fan questioned. “To avoid getting sued,” joked yet another. “Copyright garbage is such a cancer,” said one fan, voicing his opinion.

With this sudden and highly opinionated outcry regarding one of the best fan experiences of the sport being missed by a large chunk of the audience, it remains to be seen if the governing body or the broadcast networks take any action to improve things going forward.