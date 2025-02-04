“Is This Necessary?”: NASCAR Fans Call Out Natalie Decker for Her Latest Pregnancy Update Pictures

Natalie Decker has diligently kept her followers in the loop regarding her pregnancy, baby updates, everyday life, and even the challenges she faces. Mostly, she has been showered with warm wishes from her fans, hoping for continued good health and commenting on her radiant appearance since becoming pregnant. However, a recent post sparked controversy among her followers, some of whom felt her choice of attire was inappropriately revealing.

Decker shared several images of herself clad in a black long blazer, left open to display her pregnant belly, with the caption: “9 months growing this baby boy… I struggled this whole pregnancy with watching my body change, but now I only have a few more days, where you’re only mine, and I soon have to share you with the world. I’m trying my best to love my body and take in every last minute of this pregnancy .”

Despite her intentions, the post did not sit well with a segment of her audience, with numerous fans voicing their disapproval of her fashion decision.

One fan questioned, “Is this necessary?” Another criticized, “You’re embarrassing that child.” One person expressed discomfort with the pictures, stating, “I’m embarrassed for you lol,” and another bluntly inquired, “What happened to decency?”

Another fan asked about the status of her racing career, probing, “Are you retired from racing?” despite her previous clarification on the topic. She had firmly stated that while she owes no explanations, the adage, ‘once a race car driver, always a race car driver’ holds true for her.

Decker’s recent pregnancy update has sparked renewed controversy, following past patterns

Currently, the debate surrounding her choice to wear a black blazer, open to reveal her bump, is gathering steam, but this isn’t the first time Decker has faced such scrutiny. Prior to this, she found herself at the center of contention with an October 9th post on social media, where she appeared in what looked to be a black swimsuit.

This attire did not sit well with a segment of her audience, drawing sharp criticism from those who felt a more conservative wardrobe would be appropriate during pregnancy. A particularly pointed critique accused her of seeking sponsorship or attention through her choice of clothing.

Decker, however, did not remain silent in the face of criticism; she addressed her detractors head-on. Her supporters quickly came to her aid, with one fan sharply rebuking the “ignorant thirsty men” and commending her on impending motherhood, while another decried the unnecessary sexualization of her images, asking, “Why do some men have to sexualize everything?”

With only a few weeks left until she welcomes her first child, Natalie is both mentally and physically prepared for the arrival, having put all necessary arrangements in place. In light of this, she might prefer to steer clear of such negativity in the future.