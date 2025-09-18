NASCAR Fans Remember Martin Truex Jr.’s Late Girlfriend Sherry Pollex Two Years After Her Passing

Sherry Pollex and Martin Truex Jr. speak during NASCAR Night at the Opry held at The Ryman Auditorium Tuesday, December 3, 2019. Nas Nascar At The Opry 10. © Alan Poizner / For The Tennessean, Nashville Tennessean via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Martin Truex Jr. walked away from full-time competition last year, closing his career with a 10th-place finish in the standings. Retirement had weighed on his mind for some time, but 2023 brought more than professional crossroads. It was a year marked by heartbreak with the passing of his longtime partner, Sherry Pollex, a constant in his life for nearly two decades and a cornerstone of the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation.

Truex Jr. and Pollex first crossed paths in 2005 and spent 20 years together, bound by shared respect, devotion, and a deep commitment to philanthropy. Earlier in 2023, they decided to part ways, but their bond remained woven into the NASCAR community.

Pollex was far more than Truex Jr.’s companion; she had known the sport inside out. In 2000, Jeff Green captured the checkered flag driving for PPC Racing, a team owned by her father, Greg Pollex. After her death, Truex Jr. penned a moving tribute, writing,

“From the very minute of her diagnosis, Sherry was determined to not only fight ovarian cancer with everything she had but also make a difference in the lives of others battling this terrible disease. Sherry’s passion for making a difference in the lives of others was inspiring to everyone.”

“Through her tireless charity work for so many years, her legacy will live well beyond our lifetimes and continue to help countless families who are battling ovarian and childhood cancer. I would like to extend my deepest condolences to her entire family, who have shown incredible strength and resilience throughout her battle.”

Fans felt the sting of her loss just as deeply. That’s why when veteran reporter Jeff Gluck recently reshared one of his 2023 posts featuring Pollex’s voice, noting, “It’s been two years since Sherry Pollex passed away. She was an amazing person and is remembered daily in the NASCAR community. Re-sharing this audio with some of her own words,” the replies from fans poured in.

It’s been two years since Sherry Pollex passed away. She was an amazing person and is remembered daily in the NASCAR community. Re-sharing this audio with some of her own words. https://t.co/gSA7WwmSqo — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) September 17, 2025

While one fan wrote, “Remembering Sherry Pollex today 5/10/1979 – 9/17/2023 #RIP #SherryStrong ,” another said, “She was a jewel.” A third fan stated, “That popped up in my Facebook memories today. Hurts. She was incredible. And someone the world should strive to be.” A fan called her, “A true Nascar legend.”

Though Truex himself has stayed quiet, fans understand the depth of his loss. They continue to stand behind him, honoring the woman who left a mark that stretched well beyond the track.