The Alabama Gang in NASCAR: Details and Members Including Bobby Allison, Donnie Allison and Red Farmer

84-year-old Donnie Allison was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame earlier this week. The ones who shouldered him in the stock car domination of those glorious 1960s and 70s days were his brother Bobby, and friend Charles “Red” Farmer. The story of this trio begins in the late 1950s when a young Bobby Allison packed his bags from Florida and left in search of better racing grounds to suit his ambitions.

The pursuit landed him in the several short tracks that were spread out around Central Alabama. Finding success in the early races he entered, Bobby persuaded his brother and Farmer to join him in moving to the region permanently. Things fell in place and history prepared to be changed when the trio set up racing operations in Hueytown. And thus, the “Alabama Gang” was birthed.

Beginning in the 70s, many drivers like James Means joined the trio and became a part of the racing syndicate. The gang strengthened and spread with the influx of the drivers’ sons as well. Bobby’s sons, Davey and Clifford, and Hueytown resident Neil Bonnett were important members of the group. Today, a third generation of drivers including the grandsons of Donnie, Justin Allison, and Taylor Strickin, carry the gang’s legacy.

Awards and international recognition that the Alabama Gang commanded

Bobby Allison was the 1983 Winston Cup Series champion. He mastered the Daytona 500 and won it thrice. His feats also led to him being named the Most Popular Driver 7 times. Red Farmer was a NASCAR late-model champion. He won the 1956 NASCAR Winston Modified Tour and was named one of the promotion’s greatest 50 drivers in 1998.

Donnie accumulated 10 wins over his Cup Series career including the Winston 500 and Firecracker 400. The three original members of the gang along with Davey Allison and Neil Bonnett are members of the International Motorsports Hall of Fame. With Donnie getting his NASCAR Hall of Fame induction this week, he has cemented the gang’s legacy forever.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. was named an honorary member of the gang back in 2016 owing to their close friendship with his father and his mastery of the Talladega Superspeedway. Junior’s words at the time were, “They’re just an incredible group of guys who’ve given so much to the sport. They continue to add to their legacy, and they’re an asset to the sport even today. We should never forget what the generation accomplished.”