Kyle Petty Still In Disbelief Over Christopher Bell Not Making It to the Phoenix Finale Second Year Running

The stars seemed to be aligning for Christopher Bell when he won three consecutive races earlier in the season. Many assumed he would make it to the Championship 4. Yet the story ended differently, shocking Kyle Petty in the process.

Bell remained consistent and even won at Bristol as early as September. However, that rhythm did not yield the results he had hoped for. In the final eight races of the Cup Series, Bell consistently finished in the top 10, earned a win, and placed on the podium in three consecutive races. Despite this, it was not enough.

Last year, Bell was also edged out by William Byron for the final Championship 4 spot, leaving him disheartened. This year, he entered Martinsville in a points duel against Kyle Larson, but the HMS driver surpassed him, gaining 49 points to Bell’s 41, even though Bell had entered the race with a one-point lead.

In his recent chat with Steve Letarte and Alex Weaver, Petty voiced disbelief, saying, “For me, it’s unbelievable. I have felt this season that he and Denny were the most consistent, got more looks at wins, ran up front more, put themselves in position more to score stage points, to score wins. It just felt that way. And I just felt like he was a lock.”

Recalling how last year Bell waited nearly 20 minutes for NASCAR’s call after a desperate last-lap move that looked like he rode the wall to gain ground on Byron, Petty said, “This year he was just out.”

Still, Petty hailed the #20 Joe Gibbs Racing driver for another standout year, adding, “Phenomenal season, and I’m telling you, he just continues to get better and better and better. And it’s got to be just crushing.”

“It’s got to be crushing, personally, and for he and Adam both, because I think they felt like they get me to Phoenix and we can win a championship. We can make this happen this year. We know we can. And now they’re on the outside looking in. So, for that team, that’s got to be a crushing blow.”

Petty expects the #20 bunch to show up at Phoenix with fire in their bellies and lead the pack on Sunday, to show everyone that ‘If I was in this, this is what you were going to have to deal with.’