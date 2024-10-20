NASCAR Fans Slam “Most Boring Motorsport” Ahead of Sunday Clash with US Grand Prix

Oct 19, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; McLaren Formula 1 Team driver Lando Norris (4) of Team Great Britain drives during the Sprint Race in the 2024 Formula One US Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

NASCAR fans are a bullish group of people who can often be tough to please, especially after what the sport has to offer as compared to any other racing series in the world. This phenomenon was on full display on social media as two different worlds of global motorsports will converge this Sunday.

With NASCAR kicking off the 2024 Rounf of 8 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the premier open-wheel series will also go live from the Circuit of the Americas with the US Grand Prix.

The Cup Series and the US Grand Prix are both going to be on at the same time on Sunday…. How do you feel about 2 Major Motorsports competing in the same Time Slot?pic.twitter.com/egw2pvEuuz — The Daily Downforce (@dailydownforce) October 19, 2024

The two giants of the motorsports world will be broadcasting live at the same time, with fans who prefer to watch both disciplines losing out. Despite F1’s global presence and a much larger audience base, stock car racing fans seemed to enjoy their sport much more, with the sentiment online reflecting the same.

“Well I Don’t consider f1 racing, it’s just a fast parade,” one stock car racing fan opined on how F1 races tend to be processional at times with a lack of on-track action at overtakes. An example of such a race is the sport’s Monaco Grand Prix.

“Well… I don’t watch F1 as it’s the most boring form of Motorsport there is, so it has no affect on me,” chimed in another, touching on the same sentiment.

While NASCAR is nowhere near the number it used to achieve in the days of yore when drivers such as Dale Earnhardt and Jeff Gordon competed out on track, the stock car racing series remains the most-watched form of motorsports in the United States of America.

One user reiterated the same and said, “Despite their downturn in popularity, NASCAR still remains as king of Motorsport in the United States.” Another fan made his bias known ahead of race day saying, “Going to watch Nascar instead of formula boring.”

Going to watch Nascar instead of formula boring…. — LoneWolf (@Lone_Wolf_719) October 19, 2024

Despite the vast differences in the types of cars and the racing on offer this Sunday, motorsports fans from around the globe should be content with what is a day filled with racing action.

It remains to be seen which series can now save face and put on a better show for the fans. We have a feeling that the rising aggression levels of the NASCAR postseason just might edge out F1 as they too start their last leg of six races before the 2024 season comes to a close.