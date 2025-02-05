“The Sound of Panic in Dad’s Voice”: Kyle Petty’s Touching Family Post Leaves NASCAR Fans Emotional

At 64, Kyle Petty is a thorough family man. He shares three kids with his wife, Morgan, and works on their growth and development when he is not commenting on NASCAR. The former driver recently posted a heartwarming video of him teaching his second son, Cotten, to drive a dirt bike on X.

He noted in the caption that it was the first time little Cotten had driven a dirt bike and that he had pulled it off greatly. He also wrote, “It’s hard to say who was more excited – me and Morgan or Overton. Nothing cooler than a proud big brother.” Overton, his eldest, can be heard shrieking words of encouragement to his brother throughout the video.

Pit reporter Wendy Venturini laughed below the post, “Let him go, dad! So fun! Way to keep up!” A fan added, “This is great! The sound of panic in dad’s voice when he didn’t think he’d be able to run fast enough to stop him. Love it!!!!” Another fan who understood what fatherhood was all about pitched in.

They said, “That’s awesome! You looked like you were about at your limit of chasing, though. Proud moments to cherish.” One more comment stood out and praised the Pettys jovially. It read, “Petty’s were always fast whether on 4 tires 2 tires or 2 feet” More fans followed suit and expressed their adoration for the young Pettys.

It is particularly heartwarming to see Kyle spend quality time with his children since he did not always have the best relationship with his father. Fortunately, he does now and is making sure that his children do with him, too.

Kyle and Morgan Petty celebrated their marriage’s 9th anniversary recently

Kyle and Morgan got hitched back in December 2015. They celebrated their ninth anniversary last year. The driver wrote on X, “My world changed when we met. 9 years has passed too fast. But still today when I look at you it feels like I’m seeing you for the first time. You are my everything, Happy Anniversary.”

The NASCAR fraternity was present then as well and filled his heart with messages of congratulations. Kyle has three children from his first marriage Pattie Petty. His first son was Adam Petty, who sadly passed away in an accident at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in 2000.

Despite all the losses, he has gotten back on his feet and created a happy union with Morgan. The couple’s third child, Davant Isley, was born in July 2020.