“Price per Ounce Is Insane”: Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Newest Venture Draws Mixed Reactions From NASCAR Fans

Dale Earnhardt Jr., already entrenched in a variety of motorsport and media ventures, continues to widen his entrepreneurial footprint beyond the racetrack. The NASCAR Hall of Famer owns an Xfinity Series team, co-owns the CARS Tour, operates his media platform Dirty Mo Media, and hosts popular podcasts such as The Dale Jr. Download and Bless Your ‘Hardt, all while balancing a prominent broadcasting role. Yet, his business ambitions show no signs of slowing.

Earnhardt recently announced two new ventures, both launched with longtime friend Blake Koch. The first involves home air filters, and the second, a foray into gourmet snack foods.

“I started a small business with a friend of mine @BlakeKochRacing. He wanted to sell people air filters for their homes. Good damn idea. I even became a customer as well as part owner,” Dale Jr. wrote on X introducing his new business to his fans.

He continued, “Fast forward to getting some of his family’s own special homemade beef jerky. His grandpa crafted this recipe. Blake and I bought into the idea and now I present to you the very best beef jerky in the world. @Jerkyboys_jerky.”

The launch of Jerky Boys has drawn mixed reactions from the fans. While some fans balked at the steep price tag, saying, “I love jerky but not 15 bucks for 3.25 oz!” others defended the product’s quality.

One follower noted, “I can’t justify the price, as much as I would love to try it. The price per ounce is insane, even for jerky. Yes, I know it takes a lot of beef to make jerky but very good jerky is no where near this expensive. Was the same way with the air filter biz when I looked at competitors.”

Still, others gave glowing reviews. “Got 2 bags for Father’s Day. You’re right, I couldn’t stop eating it! Excellent,” one fan wrote. Another chimed in, praising the air filter service, “The best filters and always on schedule I may add! Gonna have to try the jerky!”

Celebrity chef reviews Dale Jr.’s new homemade jerky

Although Dale Jr.‘s beef jerky garnered praise from many fans, the steep price remained a sticking point for some. To cut through the noise, Dale Jr. sought the opinion of renowned chef David Chang.

In a video shared by Sports on Prime, Chang sampled the jerky from a black-and-transparent pack and immediately complimented its taste, calling it “delicious.” Initially mistaking it for turkey, he was promptly corrected by Dale Jr., who clarified it was beef.

Chang then doubled down on the flavor, remarking, “Delicious.” When he asked whether it was the only variety available, Dale Jr. replied, “That’s it.” Describing its profile, he added, “It’s sweet and salty.”

The post featured the caption, “.@davidchang gives @DaleJr high praise after trying his jerky,” along with a floating “David Chang approved” tag across the screen.