mobile app bar

NASCAR History: How Ernie Irvan’s Near-Fatal Crash Could Not Keep Him Away From Stock Car Racing Greatness

Nilavro Ghosh
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
NASCAR History: How Ernie Irvan’s Near-Fatal Crash Could Not Keep Him Away From Stock Car Racing Greatness

Former Nascar Nextel Cup driver Ernie Irvan talks with Sterling Marlin during qualifying for the Nextel All Star Challenge at Lowes Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Copyright © 2006 Mark J. Rebilas

In 1994, Dale Earnhardt breezed to his seventh and final NASCAR Cup Series championship title. But it might not have been so easy for ‘The Intimidator’ had it not been for an infamous crash that year at Michigan International Speedway. Ernie Irvan was Earnhardt’s closest title challenger until that point in the season. He had won three races, putting Earnhardt in a real spot of bother. However, fate had something else stored for the then-Yates Racing driver.

Irvan crashed in practice at Michigan that year as he collided head-on into the wall at turn 2. A doctor at the track performed an emergency tracheotomy in the car after the driver suffered a cracked skull and collapsed lungs. When he was transported to a hospital via helicopter, the doctors there only gave him a 10% chance of surviving. Fans believed it to be the end of the talented driver. But perhaps no one saw what came later.

The then-driver of the #28 car scripted a comeback story for the ages. Not only did he recover in less time than most expected him to, he was on the track behind the wheel of a car within just 14 months. Irvan’s first Cup Series start after the accident came at the North Wilkesboro Speedway in 1995 where he finished a magnificent P6. He then returned to full-time racing in 1996 and won at New Hampshire and Richmond.

But perhaps his last Cup Series win was his greatest. 1997 was his final season with Yates Racing and he won only one race that year. It was at the track where he had almost lost his life, the Michigan International Speedway. He led 33 laps in the event and took the checkered flag for the 15th time in his career. Had it not been for the crash in ‘94, he might have become a champion of the sport.

Irvan’s potential cannot be understated. At a time when ‘The Intimidator‘ was running riot, the #28 driver gave him a title challenge few people were ever able to. Had the Michigan crash not happened, many believed the Yates Racing driver had the form and the race craft to stop Earnhardt from matching Richard Petty’s record.

However, the accident did not stop him from becoming a NASCAR legend remembered by avid fans to this day. As a result of his achievements in the sport, NASCAR included him in their 50 Greatest Drivers list in 1998, a well-deserved honor.

Post Edited By:Rahul Ahluwalia

About the author

Nilavro Ghosh

Nilavro Ghosh

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Nilavro is a NASCAR journalist at The SportsRush. His love for motorsports began at a young age with F1 and spread out to other forms of racing like NASCAR and Moto GP. After earning his post-graduate degree from the Asian College of Journalism in 2020, he has mostly worked as a motorsports journalist. Apart from covering racing, his passion lies in making music primarily as a bass player.

Read more from Nilavro Ghosh

Share this article

Don’t miss these