NASCAR History: How Red Byron Went From Fighting in WWII to Winning the First Ever Cup Series Title

NASCAR has had many great drivers and personalities grace the competition. But Red Byron will always be the one that set the wheels of this sport in motion by setting the right example on track and off of it as well.

In terms of statistics, Byron was the first-ever to win a Cup Series title. That said, his legacy is defined by much more than what he achieved on track. Here’s the story of Red Byron — the man who went from fighting for his Country in World War II to starting NASCAR’s foray into global motorsport.

Robert Nold Byron’s racing career started racing Sprint Cars and Midgets. But then his Country came calling. He was soon drafted into the army to fight for the United States of America Air Force (USAAF).

Byron’s first Stock Car victory came mid-war season. He was on a two-day holiday when he scored his first win. However, with the war gaining traction with each passing day, he began his five-year motor racing hiatus.

As it was with all Veterans, the war took its toll on Byron as well. A combat mishap in the air meant he came back with a mangled left leg. But that did not stop his dream to capture the pinnacle of American motorsport.

That’s when he joined forces with legendary NASCAR race engineer, Red Vogt. This was followed by a poignant first win since the war — against none other than NASCAR founder, Bill France.

He won the championship in its inaugural season in 1949 (an eight-race championship). Soon after though, his health started declining and by 1951 he had hung up his racing boots. Byron tragically passed away at the age of 45 from a heart attack in a Chicago hotel room.

His legacy was rightfully honored by NASCAR in 2018 when he was inducted into the Hall of Fame.