Is William Byron Related to NASCAR Hall of Famer Red Byron?

William Byron and Erin Blaney poses on the red carpet for the 2023 NASCAR Awards Banquet at the Music City Center in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023.

There are many drivers in NASCAR with the same surname but who are not related in any way. Take Sammy, Zane, and Chandler Smith, for example. Or Chase and Ryan Briscoe for that matter. Needless to say, fans were often left wondering if any of these speedsters were related to each other. This confusion has not spared Hendrick Motorsports icon William Byron either when it comes to him being related to Red Byron.

The Monster Energy driver started his Cup Series venture as a rookie in 2018. Today he is a successful driver with a Truck Series championship and an Xfinity Series championship, to his credit. Moreover, he had a season-high 6 wins this year.

But William Byron is not related to Red Byron in any way.

Red Byron was a famous NASCAR driver, who was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2018. He bagged a victory in NASCAR’s first season championship in the NASCAR Modified Division. Interestingly, Red Byron was also a war veteran who served in World War II.

After being wounded in his left leg during World War II, Red Byron drove his car with the assistance of a special brace attached to the clutch pedal. This makes his achievements all the more remarkable. In the year 1998, NASCAR named him as one of NASCAR’s 50 Greatest Drivers.

William Byron has Liberty University sponsoring 12 races in 2024

With 6 wins this year and the most coveted 300th win for the winningest team of NASCAR, William Byron made his first Championship 4 appearance this year. And for next year, one of his major paint schemes was recently announced by HMS, after which Byron reflected on his best season in NASCAR so far.

Byron said, “As a team, we gained confidence, and we have a great group. We worked hard together, and we have all the tools and resources from Mr. (Rick) Hendrick and everyone at Hendrick Motorsports to do our jobs.”

“We went out there and were able to capitalize on a lot of things. I enjoyed it, but at the same time hungry for a lot more,” he added.

This winning momentum has now gained Byron an extension of Byron’s sponsorship with Liberty University for the upcoming season. The partnership with LU will start from The Clash at LA Coliseum and will last for 12 races till the race at Martinsville Speedway on November 3.