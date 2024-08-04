NASCAR History: When Formula 1’s Finest “Whipped” Stock Car Racing Legends

IROC was a racing series that invited 12 drivers from different racing disciplines to compete against each other. One of the most entertaining runnings of this show was in 1990 when former F1 driver Martin Brundle dominated the likes of Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Mark Martin at the Cleveland Airport track.

Advertisement

Following his success in the 24 Hours of Daytona in 1988, Brundle got the invitation to be a part of the competition. He was termed a “rookie” due to his relative inexperience in racing stock cars but no one knew what he had in store exactly. To be IROC champion, drivers had to race at three tracks: Talladega, Cleveland, and Michigan.

Brundle started from tenth place at Talladega but was soon running up top with the leaders. Dale Earnhardt Sr. gave him a good lesson in drafting that day and ended up winning the event. Brundle finished sixth. The second round was at the Cleveland Airport road course. Brundle showcased a unique heel-and-toe technique in this race and ended up as the victor.

Martin Brundle whipped our asses that day. https://t.co/TKbHcAbOqq — Mark Martin (@markmartin) June 1, 2022

Mark Martin remembers this race on his X handle as “Martin Brundle whipped our asses that day.” The success made him the only British driver to win a round in IROC. Al Unser Jr. finished runner-up and Earnhardt Sr. finished fifth. As anyone who knows NASCAR could guess, this result did not sit right with the Intimidator and he chose to unnerve Brundle before the final event in Michigan.

What happened at the thrilling 1990 IROC finale in Michigan?

Earnhardt had walked up to Brundle in Cleveland and left him with two words, “Good job.” When the lot returned to the track for the third round and were walking to their cars, he’d once again gone to the F1 driver and murmured, “Don’t forget your kids.” Brundle thought that the legend was tickling a funny bone but when the race began all he could see was the back of his car.

“I’ve got Dale Earnhardt behind me on the grid and, I mean, that guy scares me in the pit lane, let alone on the racetrack. I might as well paint a target on my boot lid.”

– Martin Brundle before the 1990 IROC Race at Michigan pic.twitter.com/E184REshmm — nascarman (@nascarman_rr) July 27, 2024

The veterans ganged up on him not wanting to be beaten by a rookie and hung him out to dry. Brundle finished the race in tenth place and Earnhardt became the champion. He still had a lot to take home after finishing third in points in that tough group of drivers who regularly raced on ovals.

IROC went out of business in 2008 but is soon set to make a comeback later this year.